HOUTZDALE — While last season was difficult on all wrestling teams in the area due to COVID-19, it was especially hard on Moshannon Valley, which had its season cut short due to protocols at the end of the year that wiped out the Black Knights chance to compete in the postseason.
“It was very unfortunate what happened there at the end of the year, fifth-year head coach Thad Walstrom said. “We were excited to wrestle in the postseason and things didn’t work out for us as a team. I think it made the kids want to wrestle a little bit harder and concentrate more on postseason because they know just like that it can be taken away.”
Mo Valley was 3-3 in dual meets last season and returns 13 letterwinners to the squad. In all, the Knights have 17 on the team, which is the most they’ve had since the 2018-19 season.
“We have a lot of experience back,” Walstrom said. “Our numbers are up at both levels. Our numbers are way up on junior high. They have an army of kids. We’re excited and hopefully we can fill most of the weight classes. That will help out a lot on our schedule.”
Seniors Aaron Domanick, David Honan, Lincoln Latosky, Austin Shoff. Jalen Stark, and Niko Smeal, juniors Carson Moore, Aiden Smith, Skyler Warrick-Williams and Connor Williams and sophomores Jalen Kurten, Autumn Shoff and Lucas Yarger are the returning letterwinners.
The senior class, led by Honan, Shoff and Smeal are expected to lead the team
“We’re looking for big things out of Dave and Niko and Austin,” Walstrom said. “They’re seniors. Niko and Austin are 3-year letterwinners coming in, Dave is a 2-year letterwinner coming in. We’re looking to get a lot of points out of them. They’re going to be up top.
“We’re counting on them and Connor Williams to anchor our lineup up there and hopefully get 24 points out of those guys most dual meets.”
Shoff (170), Smeal (189), Honan (215) and Williams (285) will take care of the upper weights with Warrick-Williams (170), Latosky (215) and Stark (285) providing depth.
Autumn Shoff will be at 106 with newcomer Trenton Weld filling the spot at 113. Smith (120), Moore (126), Yarger (132), sophomore Sawyer Gallaher (138), Vanish (145), Kurten (152) and Domanick (160) round out the lineup. Sophomore Sam Shipley is also in the mix at 160.
With the ability to fill all 13 classes once everyone gets to their best weight, Walstrom is excited for the season and thinks his team can be competitive from the very opening tournament and into the postseason.
“Our first goal is to place in the Top 3 of the St. Marys Tournament next Saturday,” he said. “That would be a good way to start the season, and then go from there.
“We have talked as a team and we think we are capable of qualifying for district duals this year if we get everybody where they need to be and get them to the weight where they’re strong. I think we can make a run in the district duals.”
Mo Valley opens its season Dec. 11 at the St. Marys Tournament.
Roster
Seniors
*David Honan, *Lincoln Latosky, *Niko Smeal, *Jalen Stark, *Aaron Domanick and *Austin Shoff.
Juniors
*Skyler Warrick-Williams, *Aiden Smith, *Carson Moore and *Connor Williams.
Sophomores
*Luke Yarger, *Jalen Kurten and *Autumn Shoff, Sawyer Gallagher, Cameron Vanish and Sam Shipley.
Freshman
Trenton Weld
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
11—at St. Marys Tournament, TBA. 14—at Glendale. 21—at West Branch. 23—Mount Union.
January
6—Curwensville. 8—at Bloody Run Duals (Everett), TBA. 11—at Bellwood-Antis. 15—at Claysburg-Kimmel Tournament. 18—Tussey Mountain. 27—at Everett. 28/29 at Ultimate Warrior Tournament, TBA.
February
5—at Juniata Valley Tournament.
Matches begin at 6:30 p.m. unless noted