PHILIPSBURG — Alivia Bizzarri fired a 6-inning, no-hitter Monday at Curtis Park, lead the Philipsburg-Osceola softball team to an 11-0 victory over Huntingdon.
Bizzarri struck out seven and did not walk a batter. The only Lady Bearcat to reach base was on a P-O error.
Mykenna Bryan, Paige Jarrett, Karissa Taylor and Abby Vaux each had two hits. Jarrett smacked a home run and had a sacrifice fly, knocking in a total of three runs. Vaux also had three RBIs.
Bryan also clubbed a two-run homer, which invoked the Mercy Rule in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Taylor, London Cutler and Emily Herr each hit a double.
P-O improved to 3-6 overall and 3-4 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties host Penns Manor today.
Huntingdon—0
Reynolds 3b 3000, Patrick lf 2000, Fultz ss 2000, Edwards c 2000, Borger rf 2000, Miller 2000, Scalia 1b 2000, Staley 2b 1000, Wilson cf 2000. Totals: 18-0-0-0.
Philipsburg-Osceola—11
Jarrett cf 3123, Cutler ss 3110, Bryan 3b 3322, Taylor dp 3221, Vaux 1b 3123, Chverchko 2b 2000, Bizzarri p 3000, Williams c 2000, Herr lf 2210. Havens cr 0000, Long cr 0100. Totals: 24-11-10-9.
Score by innings
Huntingdon 000 000— 0 0 2
P-O 310 124—11 10 1
LOB—Huntingdon 1, Philipsburg-Osceola 3. 2B—Taylor, Herr, Cutler. HR—Jarrett, Bryan. SAC—Staley. SF—Jarrett. CS—Vaux. HBP—Bryan (by Lemin). WP—Lemin 3.
Pitching
Huntingdon: Lemin—5 1/3 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Bizzarri (3-3). LP—Lemin.