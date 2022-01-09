INDIANA — The Clearfield wrestling team crowned three champions and had seven Top 8 finishers on the way to winning the 30-team Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament Saturday at the Kovalchick Center.
Oliver Billotte (285), Brady Collins (126) and Hayden Kovalick (215) won their weight classes, while Carter Chamberlain (189) earned a runner-up finish.
Evan Davis (113) placed third, Mark McGonigal (172) was fifth and Nolan Barr (132) placed eighth.
Clearfield scored 187 points to outdistance Quakertown (174.5) and Brookville (174) in the team race.
Curwensville finished 26th in the team standings and did not have a Top 8 finisher.
Billotte and Collins both went 5-0 during the 2-day event, while Kovalick was 4-0.
Billotte had two pins, a technical fall and a major decision on his way to the final, which he won 7-3 over Quakertown’s Frederick Retter.
Collins also had a pair of pins and a tech fall, while adding a regular decision before scoring a 3-1 victory over Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover in his finals bout.
Kovalick had a first-round bye, a pin and a major then won both his semifinal and finals bouts by close decisions. He topped Brookville’s Bryce Rafferty 2-1 in the championship.
Chamberlain pinned his way to the finals, going 4-0, before losing by fall to Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman in the title tilt.
Davis was 4-1 with four falls on his way to his third-place finish. His only loss came by major decision to tournament runner-up Weston Pisarchick (Brockway).
McGonigal was 3-2 with a pin and two majors, while Barr went 3-3, scoring three falls.
Other individual champs were Daniel Boone’s Dean Houser (106), Athens’ Gavin Bradley (113), Quakertown’s Mason Ziegler (120), Brookville’s Owen Reinsel (132), Harbor Creek’s Connor Pierce (138), Montgomery’s Conner Harer (138) and Devon Deem (160), Fort LeBoeuf’s Conner McChesney (152) and Benton’s Nolan Lear.
Clearfield placed seventh as a team in the junior varsity tournament, getting a first-place finish from Eric Myers (285) and fourth from Patrick Knepp (145).
The Bison are back in action Tuesday at Tyrone.
Curwensville also wrestles Tuesday. The Tide visit Mount Union.