HYDE — Jaden Albert scored a pair of goals Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex to lead the Clearfield boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over visiting Central Cambria.

Albert netted the lone first-half goal at 23:20, then gave the Bison a 2-0 advantage at 44:58 of the second half.

Central Cambria responded with a Aiden Illig tally at 50:31, but held on for the win.

Rhyan LaRock made four saves for the Bison, who improved to 2-3 with the win.

Clearfield visits Johnstown on Thursday.

Clearfield 2, Central Cambria 1

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Jaden Albert, C, 23:20.

Second Half

2. Albert, C, 44:58.

3. Aiden lllig, CC, 50:31.

Shots: Clearfield 18, Central Cambria 6.

Saves: Clearfield (Rhyan LaRock) 4, Central Cambria (Landon Cuppett) 12.

Corner kicks: Clearfield 2, Central Cambria 0.

