HYDE — Jaden Albert scored a pair of goals Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex to lead the Clearfield boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over visiting Central Cambria.
Albert netted the lone first-half goal at 23:20, then gave the Bison a 2-0 advantage at 44:58 of the second half.
Central Cambria responded with a Aiden Illig tally at 50:31, but held on for the win.
Rhyan LaRock made four saves for the Bison, who improved to 2-3 with the win.
Clearfield visits Johnstown on Thursday.
Clearfield 2, Central Cambria 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Jaden Albert, C, 23:20.
Second Half
2. Albert, C, 44:58.
3. Aiden lllig, CC, 50:31.
Shots: Clearfield 18, Central Cambria 6.
Saves: Clearfield (Rhyan LaRock) 4, Central Cambria (Landon Cuppett) 12.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 2, Central Cambria 0.