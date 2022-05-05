BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield baseball team mustered just two hits against Bellefonte on Thursday afternoon.
Blake Prestash and Ty Troxell each had a hit for the Bison.
Isaac Durandetta took the loss, throwing 1 2/3 innings and allowing eight earned runs on nine hits and one walk.
Clearfield dropped to 4-9 overall and 1-9 in the Mountain League. The Bison travel to Huntingdon on Monday.
Clearfield—0
Elensky ss 1000, Barr 2b-p 2000, Billotte cf 2000, Prestash 1b 2010, Bloom c 2000, Gearhart 3b 2000, Troxell rf 1010, Durandetta p 1000, Quick lf 1000, Rumsky p-2b 0000. Totals: 14-0-2-0.
Bellefonte—17
Kormanic c 3231, Fravel 2b 2212, Ebeling cf 4335, Heckman ss 2211, Johnson rf 3333 Brown 3b 3110, Squires lf 3112, Purnell dh 2112, Vancas p 3220, Capparella 1b 0000. Totals: 25-17-16-16.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 0—0 2 1
Bellefonte 360 8—17 16 1
Errors—Gearhart. Brown. LOB—Clearfield 3, Bellefonte 2. DP—Clearfield 1. 2B—Ebeling 2, Fravel, Heckman, Johnson, Kormanic, Squires. HR—Ebeling, Johnson. SF—Fravel. SB—Heckman. CS—Elensky. Kormanic.
Pitching
Clearfield: Durandetta—1 2/3 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO. Rumsky—1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Barr—1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Bellefonte: Vancas—4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Vancas. LP—Durandetta (0-1).