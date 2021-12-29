PATTON — The Clearfield boys basketball team outscored Glendale 19-0 in the first quarter of Wednesday’s consolation game of the Cambria Heights Tournament on the way to a 56-20 victory.
Ryan Gearhart led the Bison, who led 37-5 9 at the half, with 18 points. Cole Miller added 13, while Andon Greslick and Isakk Way each netted eight.
Logan Cree paced the Vikings with eight points.
Clearfield, which improved to 7-1, is back in action Monday at Tyrone.
Glendale (0-7) travels to Mount Union Monday.
Clearfield—56
Gearhart 7 1-3 18, C. Miller 5 1-2 13, I. Way 3 2-2 8, Greslick 3 0-0 8, Pallo 2 0-0 4, Natoli 0 1-2 1, Collins 2 0-0 4, Wilt 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 0- 0, B. Way 0 0-0 0, A. Miller 0 0-0 0, Bloom 0 0-0 0, Kushner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 5-9 56.
Glendale—20
Jasper 0 0-2 0, Smeal 1 0-0 2, Potutschnig 2 0-0 5, McGarvey 2 0-0 5, Holes 0 0-0 0, Cree 3 2-2 8, Lukehart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-2 20.
Three-pointers: Gearhart 3, C. Miller 2, Greslick 2; Cree 2.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 19 18 8 11—56
Glendale 0 9 5 6—20