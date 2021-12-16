HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Clearfield boys basketball team downed host Hollidaysburg 50-44 on Thursday.
The Bison led 16-12 after one quarter and were up 31-20 at the break before the Tigers tried to rally in the second half.
Cole Miller led the Bison with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Isakk Way added 10 points and five boards, while Ryan Gearhart netted 16 points.
Clearfield improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Mountain League.
The Bison are back in action Monday, playing host to Bald Eagle Area.
Clearfield—50
Gearhart 7 1-2 16, Miller 8 2-3 22, I. Way 5 0-0 10, Greslick 0 0-0 0, Natoli 0 0-0 0, Collins 1 0-0 2, Wilt 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-5 50.
Hollidaysburg—44
Goodman 5 0-0 12, Naugle 0 0-0 0, Rhodes 2 3-6 8, Hileman 3 2-3 11, Wedel 0 0-0 0, McGinnis 0 0-0 0, Walters 3 0-0 7, Holsopple 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 5-9 44.
Three-pointers: Miller 4, Gearhart; Hileman 3, Goodman 2, Rhodes.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 16 15 6 13—50
Hollidaysburg 12 8 11 13—44