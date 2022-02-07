HYDE — The Clearfield boys basketball team defeated visiting Punxsutawney 51-39 Monday evening at Bison Gymnasium.
The Bison ran out to a 16-6 lead after one and held a 29-12 advantage at the break.
Cole Miller led Clearfield with 21 points. Ryan Gearhart added 12, while Andon Greslick netted eight.
The Bison, who improved to 11-7 with the win, are back on the court this evening, hosting Penns Valley.
Punxsutawney—39
Hallman 2 0-0 5, Weaver 2 0-0 6, M. Nesbitt 0 0-3 0, Presloid 2 0-0 4, K. Nesbitt 0 0-0 0, Johns 0 0-0 0, Kengersky 4 0-0 11, D. Neese 3 0-0 6, Leasure 0 0-0 0, Heigley 1 1-1 3, J. Neese 0 2-2 2, Shoemaker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 3-6 39.
Clearfield—51
Gearhart 5 0-0 12, Miller 8 2-3 21, I. Way 2 0-0 4, Greslick 3 0-0 8, Collins 0 0-0 0, Pallo 3 0-0 6, Wilt 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 0-0 0, E. Fletcher 0 0-0 0, J. Fletcher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-7 51.
Three-pointers: Hallman, Weaver 2, Kengersky 3; Gearhart, Miller 3, Greslick 2.
Score by Quarters
Punxsutawney 6 6 11 16—39
Clearfield 16 13 13 9—51