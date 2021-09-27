BRADFORD — Will Domico accounted for five touchdowns Monday in a 40-34 victory over Bradford.
Domico connected on 12 of his 16 pass attempts for 210 yards and two scores, while running nine times for 50 yards and three more TDs. He also added a pair of 2-point conversions.
Carter Freeland had seven receptions for 92 yards and a score, while Cayden Bell ran the ball eight times for 70 yards and added a receiving touchdown. Braedon Firanski had the other TD reception, a 35-yarder.
Caleb Wilt carried 15 times for 81 yards.
Isaac Putt and Anthony Lopez each added 2-pt conversions.