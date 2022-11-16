HOLLIDAYSBURG — From 2011 through 2020, Clearfield and Central played on the gridiron in the regular season as members of the Mountain League and quite often the matchup went a long way in determining the league champ.
The Bison won seven of those 10 matchups. And six times the the game was decided by seven points or less.
But while the Bison and Dragons have played many classics, they’ve never played with so much on the line as they’re set to face off Friday at Hollidaysburg’s Tiger Stadium in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs.
The Dragons come into the contest on a roll, winners of nine straight. That includes a 35-6 thrashing of Penn Cambria — which won a regular season matchup in Week 2 — in the District 6 title game.
The lone like opponent for the teams is Tyrone, which Central defeated 35-14 in the D-6 semis. The Golden Eagles handed Clearfield a 21-14 loss two weeks earlier.
“They’re a real good football team,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “I say it every year, but when you get to this time of year everybody’s good. They have one of the best players in the state and we have our work cut out for us. But obviously we’re happy to be playing this time of year and proud to be playing this time of year and we’re going to see what we can do.”
Central is led by quarterback Jeff Hoenstine, who has completed 235 of his 334 pass attempts for 3212 yards. He has tossed 42 TD passes against just three interceptions.
“He’s a presence on the field, and he’s very athletic,” Janocko said of Hoenstine. “He sees the field very well. He can run the ball, he can throw the ball and hes very accurate. He’s just a really good athlete.”
Hoenstine’s favorite target is Eli Lingenfelter, who has hauled in 76 receptions for 1306 yards and 22 scores. Seven different Dragons have caught at least 17 passes with Shalen Yingling (33-460-7) and Hunter Smith (45-517-5) combining for 12 receiving TDs.
The Dragons’ leading ground gainer is also Hoenstine, who has 620 yards and 11 scores. Smith (62-447-5) and Kade Rhule (63-402) are also dangerous out of the backfield.
“Hoenstine isn’t their only good player,” Janocko said.
“They have two good running backs, a couple good receivers.
“This is the year that they’ve been talking about that they’ve been gearing towards and they’re here. But we’re still here too.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
PIAA playoffs
Class 3A
First Round
Clearfield (8-3) vs. Central (10-2)
at Hollidaysburg
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Bison lead the series 11-4.
LAST MEETING: Just a sophomore, Hoenstine threw for 258 yards and three TDs, while Smith caught three passes for 80 yards and a score to lead Central to a come-from-behind 25-21 victory on 2020.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain, Brady Collins, Nolyn Rockmore and Isaac Samsel. Central’s Jason Clark, Jeff Hoenstine, Eli Lingenfelter and Hunter Smith.
LAST WEEK: CLEARFIELD 13, ST. MARYS 7: Isaac Putt picked off Charlie Coudriet in the end zone with less than 30 seconds left to play to preserve the Bison’s District 9 Championship win in monsoon. CENTRAL 35, PENN CAMBRIA 6: Hoenstine threw for 217 yards and only one score, but ran for 131 and three more TDs and the Dragon defense had four interceptions in the District 6 title game.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “It comes down to our offensive and defensive lines,” Janocko said. “And those kids have been playing real well all year. If they continue to play well, we have a shot.”