HYDE — The Clearfield boys golf team tied Brookville Tuesday at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club, each shooting 201.
Ethan Evilsizor and Dylan Greslick led the Bison with 47s, while Luke Dixon carded a 49. Gavin Norris added a 58.
Brookville’s Killian Radel shot the low round of the day with a 42. Raiders’ Burke Fleming (47), Logan Girt (48) and Luke Burton (64) rounded out the scoring.
Clearfield, which is now 2-4-1 on the season, is back in action today at a Mountain League meet at Hollidaysburg.
Clearfield—201
Ethan Evilsizor 47, Dylan Greslick 47, Luke Dixon 49, Gavin Norris 58. Others: Zachary Walk 61, Carter Kaskan 70.
Brookville—201
Killian Radel 42, Burke Fleming 47, Logan Girt 48, Luke Burton 64. Others: Holden Shaffer 69, Rees Taylor 69.