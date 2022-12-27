PATTON — The Clearfield boys basketball team defeated Williamsburg 61-37 Tuesday evening in the first round of the Cambria Heights Christmas Tournament.
Cole Miller led the Bison with 27 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. Andon Greslick and Braylen Way added 12 points and 5 rebounds each. Way also had three assists, while Greslick dished out two.
Clearfield (4-2) is back in action today at 7:30 p.m. in the tourney title game. The Bison will face the host Highlanders, who edged Glendale 39-38 in the other game.
Clearfield—61
Miller 10 1-1 27, Greslick 5 0-0 12, Billotte 3 0-0 6, Lopez 0 0-0 0, Way 5 0-1 12, Kushner 0 1-2 1, Maines 1 0-0 3, Bloom 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Reasinger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 2-4 61.
Williamsburg—37
Kagarise 2 2-4 7, Isenberg 0 0-0 0, Brantner 1 0-0 2, J. Zehner 0 0-0 0, Gorsuch 4 5-7 13, E. Zehner 1 2-2 5, Royer 3 1-2 8, Z. Merritts 0 0-0 0, Parks 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 10-15 37.
Three-pointers: Miller 6, Greslick 2, Way 2, Maines; Kagarise, E. Zehner, Royer.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 20 14 24 3—61
Williamsburg 6 11 9 11—37