SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield baseball team scored 10 runs in the final two innings Tuesday at Penns Valley to surge past the Rams for a 12-4 victory.
The Bison rapped 12 hits against three Penns Valley pitchers.
Morgen Billotte led the way with two hits, including a double, three runs scored and two RBIs.
Anthony Lopez, Hunter Rumsky and Will Domico all had two hits as well. Lopez doubled and scored two runs.
Cole Bloom and Matt Irvin added doubles. Irvin scored two runs as did Hayvin Bumbarger, who added two RBIs.
Christian Welker knocked in three runs.
Rumksy got the win, tossing 6 1/3 innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on just four hits. He walked five batters and struck out six.
Clearfield improved to 4-10 overall and 2-9 in the Mountain League.
The Bison host Bald Eagle Area today.
Clearfield—12
Lopez ss 4220, Bloom c 5010, Billotte cf 3322, Bumbarger 1b 2202, Rumsky p-lf 4121, Domico rf 3021, Welker dh 2113, Patrick 2b 0000, Kushner lf 2000, Quick lf-p 3111, Irvin 3b 4210. Totals: 32-12-12-10.
Penns Valley—4
Houser 3b-p 3100, Meyer ss-p-ss 4110, Brodzina 1b 2110, Gillespie 1b 0000, Keith c 4011, Lieb cr 0000, Stover p-ss-3b 3012, Greene lf 3000, Brungart dh-rf 3000, Webster ph 1000, Romig cf 0000, Karc 2b 3000. Totals: 26-4-4-3.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 200 003 7—12 12 2
Penns Valley 103 000 0— 4 4 3
Errors—Bumbarger, Irvin; Houser, Karc, Greene. DP—Clearfield, Penns Valley. LOB—Clearfield 13, Penns Valley 6. 2B—Billotte, Bloom, Irvin, Lopez; Keith, Stover. SAC—Welker. SF—Bumbarger. HBP—Rumksy (by Meyer). SB—Quick; Houser, Meyer. WP—Rumsky 2; Meyer, Stover.
Pitching
Clearfield: Rumsky—6 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO; Quick—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Penns Valley: Stover—5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO; Meyer—1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Houser—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Rumsky (2-4). LP—Meyer.