SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield boys basketball team recovered from a 3-point second quarter Tuesday at Penns Valley, outscoring the Rams 28-15 in the second half to secure a 43-35 victory.
Cole Miller scored 14 of his team-high 22 points in the second half. He also had eight rebounds and four assists.
The Bison led 11-10 after one, but trailed 20-14 at the break.
Clearfield upped its overall record to 13-6, while finishing off the Mountain League slate at 9-5. The Bison host DuBois Central Catholic on Thursday.
Clearfield—43
Miller 7 5-6 22, Greslick 2 0-0 5, Billotte 2 0-0 5, Patrick 2 2-2 7, Lopez 0 0-0 0, Pallo 2 0-0 4, Kushner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-8 43.
Penns Valley—35
Butler 0 0-0 0, Robb 3 0-0 6, Romig 8 3-4 22 Niewinski 2 0-0 4, Brodzina 1 0-0 2, Ironside 0 1-2 1, Totals: 14 4-6 35.
Three-pointers: Miller 3, Greslick, Billotte, Patrick; Romig 3.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 11 3 15 13—43
Penns Valley 10 10 9 6—35