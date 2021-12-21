ALTOONA — The Clearfield wrestling team thumped Hollidaysburg 60-12 Tuesday evening at Bishop Guilfoyle High School.
The Bison won all nine contested bouts and picked up a pair of forfeit wins. The only two losses Clearfield suffered were via forfeit.
Adam Rougeux (126), Brady Collins (132), Nolan Barr (138), Luke Freeland (145), Will Domico (152), Carter Chamberlain (189) and Oliver Billotte (285) all won by fall. Collins’ was a 16-0 tech fall, while the others were pins.
Mark McGonigal (170) won by major decision, Hayden Kovalick (215) picked up a regular decision and Xavier Lutz (113) and Karson Kline (160) won by forfeit.
Clearfield improved to 3-0 with the win.
The Bison visit Punxsutawney on Thursday.
Clearfield 60,
Hollidaysburg 12
138: Nolan Barr (CAH) over Mitchell Baronner (HAH) (Fall 1:07) 145: Luke Freeland (CAH) over Quinton Ritchey (HAH) (Fall 1:05) 152: Will Domico (CAH) over Gaige Rabenstein (HAH) (Fall 4:49) 160: Karson Kline (CAH) over (HAH) (For.) 172: Mark McGonigal (CAH) over Aaron Sleeth (HAH) (MD 13-3) 189: Carter Chamberlain (CAH) over Luke Onkst (HAH) (Fall 0:26) 215: Hayden Kovalick (CAH) over Nickolas Eppihimer (HAH) (Dec 3-0) 285: Oliver Billotte (CAH) over Rally Hoover (HAH) (Fall 1:08) 106: Carson Krupka (HAH) over (CAH) (For.) 113: Xavier Lutz (CAH) over (HAH) (For.) 120: James Bialo (HAH) over (CAH) (For.) 126: Adam Rougeux (CAH) over Noah Horne (HAH) (Fall 2:43) 132: Brady Collins (CAH) over Jacob Brua (HAH) (TF 16-0 2:26).