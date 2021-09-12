BROOKVILLE — Luke Sidorick scored two goals, including a penalty kick, to lead the Clearfield boys soccer team to a 3-2 victory over host Brookville on Saturday.
Sidorick opened the scoring with an unassisted tally at the 23-minute mark, then put the Bison in front 3-1 with the pk with six seconds left in the first half.
Thomas Rotella netted the other Bison goal at 28:40. Evan Davis recorded an assist on the goal.
Thomas Hallman made six saves to help the Bison improve to 2-1 on the season.
Clearfield is back in action today, hosting Bald Eagle Area.
Clearfield 3, Brookville 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Luke Sidorick, C, 23:00.
2. Thomas Rotella, C, (Evan Davis), 28:40.
3. Thomas Bowser, B, 32:34.
4. Sidorick, C, (penalty kick), 39:54.
Second Half
5. Thomas Bowser, B, 58:32.
Shots: Clearfield 7, Brookville 8.
Saves: Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 6, Brookville (Gannon McMaster) 4.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 5, Brookville 3.