HYDE — The Clearfield baseball team exploded for nine runs in the third inning Thursday at the Bison Sports Complex on the way to a 13-2, 5-inning victory over DuBois.
The Bison sent 13 batters to the plate in the big inning, taking advantage of two walks, a hit batter, a DuBois error and five base hits.
Morgen Billotte, Cole Bloom and Anthony Lopez led the Bison with two hits apiece. Billotte scored two runs and had two RBIs, while Bloom scored twice and knocked in one.
Lopez belted a double and picked up two RBIs.
Kam Kushner and Christian Welker each had a hit and two runs scored, while Hayvin Bumbarger added a hit and two RBIs.
Craig Mays got the win, tossing all five innings and allowing just two runs on five hits, while striking out six.
Clearfield ended its season with a 9-11 record, winning four of its last five.
The Bison are back in action Monday at 4 p.m. at Showers Field in the District 9 Class 4A Championship. Clearfield plays top-seeded St. Marys, which the Bison beat 12-7 in April.
DuBois—2
Chamberlin p-1b 2110, Roy 1b 1000, Wingard c 1010, Eli lf 2020, Knisley lf 1000, Farrell dh 1001, R. Clark p 0000, K. Clark rf 2000, Cook rf 0000, Gray 3b 2000, Andrulonis 2b 2000, Aughenbaugh cf 2110, Hodge ss 1000, Deeb ss 1001. Totals: 18-2-5-2.
Clearfield—13
Billotte cf 2222, Lopez ss 4122, Bumbarger 1b 4112, Rumsky 3b 2101, Bloom c 2221, Domico rf 3113, Welker dh 2210, Patrick 2b 0000, Kushner lf 2211, Mays p 2000, Irvin ph 0100, Quick cr 0000. Totals: 23-13-10-12.
Score by Innings
DuBois 100 01— 2 5 5
Clearfield 029 2x—13 10 0
Errors—Aughenbaugh, Chamberlin, Eli, Hodge, Deeb. LOB—DuBois 4, Clearfield 5. DP—DuBois. 2B—Lopez. 3B—Aughenbaugh. SAC—Wingard. SF—Farrell; Billotte, Rumsky. HBP—Wingard (by Mays); Billotte (by Chamberlin). SB—Billotte.
Pitching
DuBois: Chamberlin—2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 5 ER ,4 BB, 4 SO; Smith—2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; R. Clark—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Mays—5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Mays. LP—Chamberlin.