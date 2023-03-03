SHARON — Clearfield has five wrestlers in the semifinals at the NW AA Regional Wrestling Tournament, which got underway on Friday night at Sharon High School.
The Bison also have three wrestlers still alive in the consolations, and are on top of the team standings by seven and a half points over Fort LeBoeuf.
At 114 pounds, Bryndin Chamberlain will take on Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick in the semis.
Teammate Evan Davis faces off against Grove City’s Hudson Hohman at 121 pounds.
At 139, Brady Collins will face Cranberry’s Dane Wenner in the semis.
Ty Aveni made the semis at 145 and will face Grove City’s Cody Hamilton.
Rounding out the semifinalists for Clearfield is Carter Chamberlain at 189 pounds, who will face General McLane’s Magnus Lloyd.
Also alive for the Bison are Cash Diehl at 107, Colton Ryan at 127 and Colton Bumbarger at 133.
Curwensville has just one wrestler in the semis, with Nik Fegert facing off against Cambridge Springs’ Gunnar Gage at 145 pounds.
The Tide also have Dylan Deluccia (127) and Logan Aughenbaugh (160) alive in the consolations.
Wrestling is set for 9:15 a.m.