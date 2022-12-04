WILLIAMSPORT — The Clearfield wrestling team placed ninth Saturday at the Tom Best Top Hat Tournament at Williamsport High School.
Saucon Valley won the 24-team tournament with 174 points. Montoursville was second with 171. Hempfield Area (163), Northampton (159) and Central Mountain (154.5) rounded out the Top 5. Clearfield scored 113.5 team points.
“It’s a starting point,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said. “We only had two weeks since most of them came off the football field, with Thanksgiving and deer season in those two weeks. Our conditioning will improve, which will improve our mentality.”
The Bison had a total of six placewinners, led by 145-pounder Brady Collins, who was the runner-up to Central Mountain’s Griffin Walizer, who won their championship bout 9-5. Collins got to the title tilt with a pin, tech fall and decision.
Carter Chamberlain placed third after dropping a 4-1 decision to Saucon Valley’s Jakob Jones in the semifinals. Chamberlain, who was 4-1 with three pins, topped Line Mountain’s Max Johnson 3-0 for third.
Cash Diehl (107) and Bryndin Chamberlain (114) both placed fifth for the Bison, while Evan Davis (121) and Carter Freeland (172) each finished seventh.
Diehl was 4-2 with two pins and a tech fall. Chamberlain and Freeland each recorded a pair of falls.
The Bison return to action Friday, hosting Brookville.
Tom Best Top Hat Tournament
Team Standings
(1) Saucon Valley 174. (2) Montoursville 171. (3) Hempfield Area 163. (4) Northampton 159. (5) Central Mountain 154.5. (6) Connellsville 151. (7) Williamsport 121. (8) Central York 114.5. (9) Clearfield 113.5. (10) Muncy 106.5. (11) Daniel Boone 100. (12) Conestoga Valley 85. (13) Tri Valley 68. (14) Emmaus 67. (15) South Western 60. (16) Palisades 58. (17) Jersey Shore 54. (18) Hazleton Area 52. (19) Titusville 51.5. (20) Mifflinburg 51. (21) Central Dauphin East 49. (22) Hughesville 42.5. (23) Line Mountain 36. (24) Halifax 14.
Championship Finals
107—Aristotel Bobotas (Montoursville) dec. Nico Kapusta (Hempfield Area), 6-2.
114—Gage Swank (Muncy) maj. dec. Luke Segraves (Williamsport), 13-3.
121—Carson Wagner (Northampton) pinned Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport), 3:29.
127—Brock Weiss (Jersey Shore) dec. Branden Wentzel (Montoursville), 3-2.
133—Ethan Lebin (Hempfield Area) dec. Gabriel Ruggieri (Connellsville), 4-1.
139—Dalton Perry (Central Mountain) pinned Scott Johnson (Muncy), 5:33.
145—Griffin Walizer (Central Mountain) dec. Brady Collins (Clearfield), 9-5.
152—Lucas Kapusta (Hempfield Area) dec. Carter Davis (Central York), 5-0.
160—Dagen Condomitti (Northampton) dec. Liam Scrivanich (Saucon Valley), 5-4.
172—Macon Myers (Central York) dec. Brock Covell (Titusville), 8-2.
189—Tucker Hogan (Daniel Boone) dec. Jacob Jones (Saucon Valley), 3-0.
215—Austin Johnson (Muncy) pinned Tyler Pfizenmayer (Saucon Valley), 2:23.
285—Emmanuel Ulrich (Mifflinburg) pinned Ayden Wysocki (South Western), 1:56.
Other Clearfield results
Championship Round 1
160—Patrick Knepp pinned Sam Rainford (Emmaus), 0:18.
189—Jonathan Melendez (Mifflinburg) pinned Aiden Rougeaux, 0:46.
Championship Round 2
107—Cash Diehl pinned Collin Bauman (Central Mountain), 1:42
121—Evan Davis dec. Kase Snyder (Muncy), 10-5.
127—Luke Morley (Conestoga Valley) maj. dec. Colton Ryan, 12-3.
133—Chase Grabfelder (Northampton) pinned Adam Rougeux, 5:45.
139—Devin Harris (Williamsport) pinned Colton Bumbarger, 1:30.
145—Brady Collins pinned Ryan Dunlap (Williamsport), 3:24.
152—Ty Aveni won by tech. fall over Drew Hanlon (Tri Valley), 6:00 (16-0).
160—Gino Serafini (Central Mountain) pinned Patrick Knepp, 1:47.
172—Nicholas Rohal (Connellsville) pinned Carter Freeland, 4:26.
189—Carter Chamberlain pinned Lord Henry (Emmaus), 3:02.
285—Eric Myers dec. Caleb Smith (Mifflinburg), 6-3.
Consolation Round 2
139—Daniel Pierce (South Western) pinned Bumbarger, 4:34.
160—Mason Marolo (Hazleton Area) pinned Knepp, 3:00.
189—Christian Banks (Montoursville) pinned Ai. Rougeaux, 0:53.
Consolation Round 3
127—Ryan pinned Lane Kennamond (Mifflinburg), 4:01.
133—Ad. Rougeux maj. dec. Tanner Zola (Hempfield Area), 11-2.
172—Freeland pinned Bryce Brungard (Central Mountain), 0:38.
Championship Quarterfinals
107—Landon Lynn (Connellsville) dec. Diehl, 6-4.
114—B. Chamberlain pinned Trent Huffman (Connellsville), 1:23.
121—Jacob Layton (Connellsville) maj. dec. Davis, 13-0.
145—Collins won by tech. fall over Mason Basara (Northampton), 3:46 (16-1).
152—Braylen Corter (Central Mountain) dec. Aveni, 4-2.
189—C. Chamberlain pinned Nariq Burks (Williamsport), 1:34.
285—Justis Troutman (Tri Valley) pinned Myers, 0:38.
Consolation Round 4
107—Diehl pinned Collin Nasdeo (Williamsport), 3:55.
121—Davis dec. Zachary Franks (Connellsville), 3-2.
127—Trey Wagner (Northampton) maj. dec. Ryan, 12-0.
133—Aidan Micheli (Northampton) pinned Ad. Rougeux, 2:17.
152—Brett Marchiano (Daniel Boone) dec. Aveni, 7-1.
172—Freeland dec. Jacob Weaver (Central Mountain), 9-3.
285—E.J. Boney (Emmaus) dec. Eric Myers, 9-7.
Semifinals
114—Luke Segraves (Williamsport) dec. B. Chamberlain, 5-2.
145—Collins dec. Lonzy Vielma (Connellsville), 4-2.
189—Jacob Jones (Saucon Valley) dec. C. Chamberlain, 4-1.
Consolation Round 5
107—Diehl dec. Nick Horton (Conestoga Valley), 6-4.
121—Chase Shaner (Hughesville) pinned Davis, 3:46.
172—Nicholas Rohal (Connellsville) dec. Freeland, 5-3.
Consolation Semifinals
107—Harris Keares (Central York) dec. Diehl, 11-6
114 —Conner Lagier (Montoursville) pinned B. Chamberlain, 1:41
189—C. Chamberlain dec. Max Johnson (Line Mountain), 3-0.
Seventh Place
121—Evan Davis (Clearfield) dec. Simon Zamudio (Hazleton Area), 5-4.
172—Carter Freeland (Clearfield) pinned Reilly Bechtel (Emmaus), 4:25.
Fifth Place
107—Cash Diehl (Clearfield) won by tech. fall over Brock Schneiderwind (Palisades), 3:00 (16-0).
114—Bryndin Chamberlain (Clearfield) pinned Zayne Dayoub (Northampton), 2:27.
Third Place
189—Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield) pinned Rocco Serafini (Central Mountain), 3:41.