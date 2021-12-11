WILLIAMSPORT — The Clearfield wrestling team placed fifth out of 24 teams Saturday at the Top Hat Tournament at Williamsport High School.
The Bison scored 119 team points. Saucon Valley won the title with 211. Central Mountain (186), Williamsport (175) and Northampton (130.5) followed.
The Bison were led by a trio of third-place finishers in Brady Collins (132), Mark McGonigal (170) and Hayden Kovalick (215). All three were 4-1 in the tournament.
Collins had three pins and a major decision, McGonigal won by fall, decision, major decision and injury default and Kovalick picked up two falls and two decisions.
Nolan Barr placed fourth at 138, while Will Domico was fifth at 152 and Evan Davis sixth at 113. Domico went 4-2 with four decisions, Barr was 3-2 with a fall and two major decisions and Davis went 2-3 with a tech fall and decision.
Muncy (Scott Johnson-132 and Austin Johnson-215), Northampton (Carson Wagner-113 and Dagen Condomitti-160), Saucon Valley (Cole Hubert-106 and Chris Arcioulo-152) and Williamsport (Braden Bower-138 and Riley Bower-145) each crowned two champions.
Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel (120), Central Mountain’s Dalton Perry (126), Daniel Boone’s Tucker Hogan (172), Hazleton’s Bryce Molinaro (189) and Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich (285) were the other champs.
Clearfield is back in action Tuesday, hosting Philipsburg-Osceola.