SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield wrestling team picked up a 45-17 victory over host Penns Valley on Tuesday.
The Bison won seven of the 11 contested bouts and got a pair of forfeits in the win.
Brady Collins (126), Nolan Barr (138), Mark McGonigal (172) and Hayden Kovalick (215) racked up pins for the Bison, who also got decisions from Karson Kline (152), Wyatt Reorda (160) and Carter Chamberlain (189).
Evan Davis (113) and Oliver Billotte (285) added forfeit wins for Clearfield, which improved to 14-1 on the season.
The Bison are back in action Feb. 15, hosting St. Marys.
Clearfield 45,
Penns Valley 17
120—Colton Shunk, PV, tech fall Adam Rougeux, C, 17-0, 4:29. (0-5).
126—Brady Collins, C, pinned Chase Fleshman, PV, 3:20. (6-5).
132—Nate Long, PV, dec. Ty Aveni, C, 4-3. (6-8).
138—Nolan Barr, C, pinned Ethan Fetterolf, PV, 1:56. (12-8).
145—Ty Watson, PV, dec. Luke Freeland, C, 7-3. (12-11).
152—Karson Kline, C, dec. David Martin, PV, 7-0. (15-11).
160—Wyatt Reorda, C. dec. Micah Fetterolf, PV, 10-7. (18-11).
172—Mark McGonigal, C, pinned Brandon Corl, PV, 1:04. (24-11).
189—Carter Chamberlain, C, dec. Hunter Lyons, PV, 8-2. (27-11).
215—Hayden Kovalick, C, pinned Kollin Brungart, PV, 1:23. (33-11).
285—Oliver Billotte, C, won by forfeit. (39-11).
106—Jack Darlington, PV, pinned Xavier Lutz, C, 0:22. (39-17).
113—Evan Davis, C, won by forfeit. (45-17).