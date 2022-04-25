WINGATE — The Clearfield baseball team was no-hit by Bald Eagle Area on Monday 6-0.
The Bison had just five players reach base in the game, as the Eagles McGwire Heverly fanned 13 batters on the day.
Blake Prestash was the hard-luck loser, throwing 5 2/3 innings and allowing two walks while striking out five.
All six of the Eagles runs came in the bottom of the sixth inning and were unearned.
Clearfield dropped to 3-6 overall and 1-6 in the Mountain League.
The Bison play at DuBois on Wednesday.
Clearfield—0
Billlotte cf 2000, Bloom c 2000, Elensky ss 3000, Prestash p-3b 2000, Barr 2b 2000, Troxell rf 3000, Gearhart 1b 2000, Durandetta dh 1000, Fester dh 1000, E. Quick lf 2000, Rumsky p 0000. Totals: 20-0-0-0.
Bald Eagle Area—6
Burns ss 2100, Gavlock 2b 3100, Vaughn rf 3000, Heverly p 2011, Bisel dh 3110, Serb lf 3120, P. Quick 1b 2000, Koleno c 3122, Watkins cf 3011, Snyder cr 0100, Kresovich 3b 0000. Totals: 24-6-7-4.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 000 0—0 0 2
Bald Eagle Area 000 006 x—6 7 0
Errors—Bloom, Rumsky. LOB—Clearfield 5, Bald Eagle Area 3. 2B—Koleno, Heverly. SAC—Bloom. P. Quick. SB—Heverly, Snyder. CS—Koleno and Watkins (by Bloom).
Pitching
Clearfield: Prestash—5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. Rumsky—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Bald Eagle Area: Heverly—7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 13 SO.
WP—Heverly. LP—Prestash (1-2).