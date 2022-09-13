Week 4 of the high school football season in Progressland is a small, 4-game slate with a pair of head-to-head matchups highlighting the action.
Clearfield travels to Philipsburg-Osceola to meet the Mounties for the 62nd time in the series, while West Branch visits Dr. Roy F. Baker Field to tangle with Glendale for the 58th meeting between the programs.
The other two Progressland teams are home this week, celebrating Homecoming festivities.
Curwensville welcomes Southern Huntingdon to Coach Andy Evanko Stadium in a battle of 2-1 ICC teams, while Moshannon Valley is set to entertain unbeaten Northern Bedford at CNB Bank Stadium.
Here are closer looks at each game:
Clearfield (2-1) at Philipsburg-Osceola (1-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Clearfield leads the series 39-23 and is on a 10-game winning streak over the Mounties.
LAST MEETING: The Bison rolled up over 400 yards of offense, while holding P-O to 54 in a 49-0 win last season. Clearfield had 331 yards on the ground with Mark McGonigal and Brady Collins each scoring two TDs.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Clearfield’s Collins, Carter Chamberlain and Isaac Samsel. P-O’s Ben Gustkey, Jakodi Jones and Nick Johnson.
LAST WEEK: CLEARFIELD 41, DUBOIS 7:After scoring just 14 total points in the first two weeks, the Bison exploded for 41 as they held a 388-54 edge in total yards. Collins had three rushing TDs and a Pick-6. TYRONE 49, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 0: The Mounties only had 21 yards of offense, while the Golden Eagles ran for 249 yards and two TDS, passed for 147 yards and two scores and returned two punts for touchdowns in the shutout.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to continue to improve,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “P-O has some athletes that can make plays. We have to contain their quarterback and misdirection run game.”
Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Jeff Vroman could not be reached for comment.
Southern Huntingdon(2-1) at Curwensville (2-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Rockets won last season in the only meeting between the programs.
LAST MEETING: Southern Huntingdon QB Nate Myers threw for 253 yards and four TDs and led the Rockets on the ground with 72 yards in Southern’s 45-17 victory a season ago.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Southern Huntingdon’s Myers, Mitchell Hart and Owen Winter. Curwensville’s Nik Fegert, Dan McGarry and Hunter Tkacik.
LAST WEEK: SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 28, JUNIATA VALLEY 14: Myers ran for 148 yards and a score and passed for 157 yards and three more TDs in the Rocket’s win. Southern held Juniata Valley to 96 total yards of offense. The Hornets two touchdowns came on a kick return and Pick-6.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to slow down the QB run game, and limit big plays in the pass game,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “We must make them string together long drives to score their points. We must capitalize on our opportunities on offense, and run the ball much better.”
West Branch (1-2) at Glendale (0-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The teams have split the last four meetings, but West Branch holds a 32-23-2 edge all-time.
LAST MEETING: Glendale’s Suds Dubler ran for 160 yards and a score and the Viking defense pitched a shutout in a 21-0 victory in 2021.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Kyle Kolesar and Azadio Vargas. Glendale’s Logan Cree, Zeke Dubler and Mason Peterson.
LAST WEEK: NORTH STAR 39, WEST BRANCH 20: North Star QB Connor Yoder threw for 237 yards and five TDs and the Cougars outscored the Warriors 19-6 in the final quarter to pull away. MOSHANNON VALLEY 29, GLENDALE 14: The Vikings surrendered 261 yards and four TDs on the ground to the Knights and had a punt blocked and returned for a score in the loss.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Our line will really need to control the line of scrimmage up front and our leaders need to play by example,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “We have a couple kids that are starting for the first time and knew that we would experience some growing pains. But being Week 4, everyone is finding their role. We have had flashes of doing really good things offensively and defensively, but we have to be more consistent.”
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to take care of the football offensively and continue to get better on that side of the ball,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “Defensively we need to take care of doing our individual jobs and not give up big chunk plays.”
Northern Bedford (3-0) at Moshannon Valley (1-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Black Knights hold a 12-10 edge, but Northern Bedford has won the past four meetings.
LAST MEETING: Northern Bedford rolled up 301 yards on the ground and scored six rushing touchdowns in a 56-7 victory in 2020.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Northern Bedford’s Aaron Bowers, Rece Dibert and Adam Johnson. Mo Valley’s Jalen Kurten, Levi Knuth and Sam Shipley.
LAST WEEK: NORTHERN BEDFORD 41, EVERETT 0: Johnson ran for 156 yards and three scores, while adding a fourth through the air and the Panthers intercepted three Everett passes in the rout. MOSHANNON VALLEY 29, GLENDALE 14: Black Knight Tanner Kephart ripped off a 90-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to put the exclamation point on the victory, while Knuth carried 25 times for 184 yards and two scores in the win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Defensively, we need to slow down the big play and limit the run game,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “We have to try and be more balanced on offense.”