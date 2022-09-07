PHILIPSBURG — Clearfield’s Evan Davis scored the game-tying goal with less than five minutes remaining in regulation and the Bison and host Philipsburg-Osceola ran to a 2-2 double overtime tie on Tuesday.

Davis also had an assist on a goal by Camden Gormont at 30:10 of the first half that made it 1-1 at the break.

P-O’s Carson Long opened the scoring at 22:20. He was assisted by Evan Bock.

Long returned the favor at 64:56 with the helper on Bock’s goal that gave the Mounties a 2-1 advantage.

Both teams are back in action today.

Clearfield (1-1-1) hosts Hollidaysburg, while Philipsburg-Osceola (0-1-1) entertains Bald Eagle Area.

Clearfield 2,

Philipsburg-Osceola 2, 2 OT

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Carson Long, PO, (Evan Bock), 22:20.

2. Camden Gormont, C, (Evan Davis), 30:10.

Second Half

3. Evan Bock, PO, (Long), 64:56.

4. Evan Davis, C, 75:41.

Shots: Clearfield 11, Philipsburg-Osceola 7.

Saves: Clearfield (Todd Hallman 3, Rhyan LaRock 2) 5, Philipsburg-Osceola (Matt Thompson) 9.

Corner kicks: Clearfield 2, Philipsburg-Osceola 9.

