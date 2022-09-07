PHILIPSBURG — Clearfield’s Evan Davis scored the game-tying goal with less than five minutes remaining in regulation and the Bison and host Philipsburg-Osceola ran to a 2-2 double overtime tie on Tuesday.
Davis also had an assist on a goal by Camden Gormont at 30:10 of the first half that made it 1-1 at the break.
P-O’s Carson Long opened the scoring at 22:20. He was assisted by Evan Bock.
Long returned the favor at 64:56 with the helper on Bock’s goal that gave the Mounties a 2-1 advantage.
Both teams are back in action today.
Clearfield (1-1-1) hosts Hollidaysburg, while Philipsburg-Osceola (0-1-1) entertains Bald Eagle Area.
Clearfield 2,
Philipsburg-Osceola 2, 2 OT
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Carson Long, PO, (Evan Bock), 22:20.
2. Camden Gormont, C, (Evan Davis), 30:10.
Second Half
3. Evan Bock, PO, (Long), 64:56.
4. Evan Davis, C, 75:41.
Shots: Clearfield 11, Philipsburg-Osceola 7.
Saves: Clearfield (Todd Hallman 3, Rhyan LaRock 2) 5, Philipsburg-Osceola (Matt Thompson) 9.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 2, Philipsburg-Osceola 9.