BOALSBURG — The final Mountain League boys golf match of the season was held Thursday at Mountain View Country Club.
Hollidaysburg shot a 330 to edge Tyrone by one stroke. Philipsburg-Osceola carded a 380 to finish fourth, while Clearfield was sixth with a 405.
Bellefonte’s Isaac Bloom shot the low round, while Raider Davis Corman and Huntingdon’s Ryan Marshall followed with a 78.
Oliver Harpster led the Mounties with an 83, which was the tied for ninth overall among the 41 golfers. Logan Philippi shot an 88 for P-O.
Ethan Evilsizor (95) and Luke Dixon (99) led the Bison.
Clearfield is back in action Sept. 15 at the Kane Invitational.
Hollidaysburg—331
Keagan Hockey 81, Derek Clapper 82, Isaac Miller 83, Wes Eberhart 85. Others: Troy Allen 87, Mason Goodman 90.
Tyrone—332
Cassidy Miksich 81, RJ Royer 81, Cyrus Albert 82, Samuel Crilly 86. Others: Kaleb Sweitzer 89, Maverick Fleck 90.
Huntingdon—379
Ryan Marshall 78, David Kestler 95, Jordan Houck 103, Evan Goodman 103. Others: Aaron Sullivan 120.
Philipsburg-Osceola—384
Oliver Harpster 83, Logan Philippi 88, Siler Dixon 104, Matt Reese 105. Others: Ryan Kolbe 117, Jake Lucas 121.
Bellefonte—384
Isaac Bloom 76, Davis Corman 78, Corey Lutz 110, Andrew Halderman 120. Others: David Witmer 129.
Clearfield—405
Ethan Evilsizor 94, Luke Dixon 99, Dylan Greslick 104, Zac Walk 107. Others: Nathan Lumadue 117, Carter Kaskan 125.
Bald Eagle Area—421
Weston McClain 100, Tyler Lidgett 107, Dru Smith 107, Wade Habovick 107. Others: Kane Wolf 113, Joe Jones 118.
Penns Valley—N/A
Hayden Feltenberger 131.