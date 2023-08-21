PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola hosted a 7-team Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference regular-season meet Monday at Philipsburg Elks Lodge Country Club.
Hollidaysburg posted the low score with a 318, followed by Bellefonte (343), Bald Eagle Area (359), Clearfield (372), P-O (373) and Huntingdon (401). Penns Valley did not have enough golfers to score as a team.
Bellefonte’s Isaak Bloom shot the low round among all golfers with a 76, outdueling Hollidaysburg’s Isaac Miller by one stroke.
Ethan Evilsizor led the Bison with an 84. Teammate Dylan Greslick was one shot back with an 85. Landyn Lanager (93) and Nathan Lumadue (110) rounded out the scoring for Clearfield.
P-O was led by Jake Lucas, who shot an 84. Trey Doyle (89), Parker Lamb (95) and Ryan Kolby (105) also scored for the Mounties.
The same seven teams meet again Aug. 29 at Huntingdon.
Hollidaysburg—318
Isaac Miller 77, Mason Goodman 80, Troy Allen 80, Keagan Hockey 81. Other: Jared Smith 84.
Bellefonte—343
Isaak Bloom 76, Kory Lutz 86, Tanner Ebeling 86, Gavin Shalfa 95. Other: Cameron Garcia 99.
Bald Eagle Area—359
Dru Smith 84, Wade Habovick 87, Kane Wolf 93, Joe Jones 95. Other: Weston MaClain 105.
Clearfield—372
Ethan Evilsizor 84, Dylan Greslick 85, Landyn Lanager 93, Nathan Lumadue 110. Other: Luke Dixon DNF.
Philipsburg-Osceola—373
Jake Lucas 84, Trey Doyle 89, Parker Lamb 95, Ryan Kolby 105. Other: Nick DeSimone 121.
Huntingdon—401
Aaron Sullivan 93, David Kester 97, Roy Wilson 101, Reed Marshall 110. Other: Will Woomer 112.
Penns Valley—DNS
Ben Karc 104, Hayden Feltenberger 107, Trevor Bressler 131.