HUNTINGDON — The Mountain League held an all-league meet Thursday at Huntingdon Club.
Tyrone was the low-scoring team with a 332. The Eagles were led by medalist Cassidy Miksich, who carded a 78.
Clearfield was fifth overall with a 365, while Philipsburg-Osceola was sixth with a 384.
Ryan Gearhart led the Bison with an 84. Oliver Harpster paced the Mounties with a 92.
Moshannon Valley’s Alex Leskovansky also golfed, shooting an 89.
The next Mountain League golf meet will be held Monday at Philipsburg Elks Lodge Country Club.
Tyrone—332
Miksich 78, Royer 81, Brooks 83, Ahlert 90.
Bellefonte—345
Corman 84, Bloom 85, Hamilton 86, Stock 90.
Huntingdon—353
Marshall 78, Suchan 81, Houck 98, Kester 97.
Hollidaysburg—362
Eberhart 84, Clapper 92, Goodman 93, Gallagher 93.
Clearfield—365
Gearhart 84, Fletcher 90, Miller 95, Evilsizor 96.
Phillipsburg—384
Harpster 92, Dixon 94, Kolbe 98, Philippi 100.
Penns Valley—475
Grenoble 105, Kubalak 114, Butler 124, Feltenberger 132.