BELLEFONTE — The Mountain League held its fourth and final meet of the season Thursday at Nittany Country Club.
Tyrone’s Cassidy Miksich shot a 78 to lead her team to a score of 328, which was tops on the day. Tyrone ended the season with a league record of 22-3.
Philipsburg-Osceola was 4-2 on the day. The Mounties were led by Oliver Harpster, who was one stroke behind Miksich with a 79. Colby Hahn fired an 80, while Logan Phillipi (88) and Zach Kolbe (95) also scored for P-O.
Clearfield was 1-5. Ryan Gearhart paced the Bison with an 85. Eric Fletcher (88), Ethan Evilsizor (96) and Dylan Greslick (99) rounded out the scorers for Clearfield.
Tyrone’s RJ Royer beat Huntingson’s Ryan Marshall in a 2-hole playoff to win this year’s Mountain League Points MVP.
Marshall’s teammate Andon Suchan carded a 74 to take medalist honors.
P-O finished the Mountain League slate with a 10-15 mark, while Clearfield ended at 9-16.
The Bison are back in action Wednesday at Curwensville.
P-O travels to Windber Country Club on Sept. 23 for District 6 Sectionals.
Tyrone—328
Miksich 78, Royer 81, Brooks 82, Ahlert 87
Bellefonte—335
Bloom 78, Corman 83, Hamilton 84, Braughler 90
Philipsburg-Osceola—342
Harpster 79, Hahn 80, Phillipi 88, Kolbe 95. Others: DeSimone 97, Glace 107.
Hollidaysburg—359
Everhart 85, Miller 89, Neff 89, Clapper 96.
Huntingdon—366
Suchan 74, Marshall 82, Houck 102, Guyer-Wright 108.
Clearfield – 368
Gearhart 85, Fletcher 88, Evilsizor 96, Greslick 99. Others: Miller 120, Walk 132.
Penns Valley—445
Grenoble 105, Kubalak 107, Butler 112, Feltenberger 121.