After just two weeks of the 2021 high school football season, Clearfield is the only remaining undefeated Progressland team. The Bison will put their 2-0 record on the line Friday against Mountain League foe Penns Valley.
Curwensville, Glendale and West Branch all hope to pick up their second wins.
The Golden Tide, fresh off record-setting performances from quarterback Dan McGarry and wide receiver Ty Terry in a shootout loss to Mount Union, make the long trek to Meyersdale.
The Vikings hope to rebound from a tough loss to Southern Huntingdon with a home date against Everett, while West Branch looks to put last week’s defeat to Claysburg-Kimmel behind it, welcoming undefeated Juniata Valley to L.T. Drivas Memorial Stadium.
Moshannon Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola are each still in search of their first win of 2021.
The Black Knights travel to Hollidaysburg, in a rare Thursday night game, to play Claysburg-Kimmel, which is using Tiger Stadium as its home field this season, while renovations are being completed at its normal venue.
P-O travels to Huntingdon, hoping to put the turnover woes that have plagued it the first two weeks in the rearview mirror.
Here are capsule previews of all six games on tap:
Penns Valley (1-1) at Clearfield (2-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Bison lead 14-0, having won each game in the series since 2007.
LAST MEETING: Clearfield opened the 2020 season with a 27-0 road win over Penns Valley behind quarterback Oliver Billotte, who threw for 222 yards and two scores and ran for 61 yards and two more TDs.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Penns Valley’s Tanner Ilgen and Ty Watson. Clearfield’s Billotte, Hayden Kovalick and Isaac Samsel.
LAST WEEK: PENNS VALLEY 40, HUNTINGDON 7: The Rams shot out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back as five running backs combined for 237 yards and five TDs on the ground. CLEARFIELD 21, BALD EAGLE AREA 0: The Bison defense held the Eagles to negative (-53) yards on the ground, sacking Eagles quarterbacks eight times and picking off two passes in the shutout.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: ”Our defense has to play well and give us some short fields,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “We need to be balanced again offensively and put some points on the board, and our defense has been dominating and hopefully can keep that up.”
Curwensville (1-1) at Meyersdale (0-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: This is the first meeting between the teams.
LAST MEETING: The programs have never played.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Curwensville’s Thad Butler, Dan McGarry, Jake Mullins and Ty Terry. Meyersdale’s Malachi Carr, Elijah Miller and Daulton Sellers.
LAST WEEK: MOUNT UNION 54, CURWENSVILLE 36: McGarry threw for a program record 406 yards and tossed four TD passes, three going to Terry, who set new single-game marks in receptions (14) and receiving yards (275), but the Trojans gashed the Tide for 500 yards on the ground to win the shootout. PORTAGE 38, MEYERSDALE 21: Sellers threw for 214 yards and a score and rushed for 61 yards and two more TDs, but the the Red Raiders gave up over 300 yards rushing to the Mustangs, who had two 100-yard rushers in the win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to contain athletic QBs much better than week 1 and 2,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “We must tackle in space better and compete on the defensive side of the ball.”
Everett (0-2) at Glendale (1-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Everett leads the series 17-8-1, but the Vikings have won the last two meetings, not allowing a Warrior touchdown in either.
LAST MEETING: Glendale got three Garret Misiura to Baine Seilhamer passing touchdowns, outgaining the Warriors 379-131 in a 28-0 shutout last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Everett’s Malex Akers, Calvin Iseminger and Jacob Price. Glendale’s Suds Dubler, Zeke Dubler and Gage Wright.
LAST WEEK: TUSSEY MOUNTAIN 28, EVERETT 7: The Warriors surrendered 245 yards on the ground in the defeat. SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 30, GLENDALE 21: Glendale scored a special teams TD and a defensive touchdown, but the Rockets outgained the Vikings 393 to 107 in total yards to rally for the win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: Glendale head coach Dave Trexler was unavailable for comment.
Moshannon Valley (0-2) at Claysburg-Kimmel (1-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Black Knights lead the series 27-14-2, but the Bulldogs have won four straight.
LAST MEETING: Joseph Noah ran for two touchdowns and returned a blocked punt for another to lead Claysburg-Kimmel to a 38-13 victory last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Mo Valley’s David Honan, Levi Knuth and Niko Smeal. Claysburg-Kimmel’s Cole Claycomb, Caleb Oakes and Pressten Imler.
LAST WEEK: BELLWOOD-ANTIS 35, MO VALLEY 7: The Blue Devils scored 21 points in the third quarter to pull way for the win. Bellwood racked up 314 total yards, including 204 on the ground. CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL 20, WEST BRANCH 12: The Bulldogs, who were led by Claycomb’s 156 rushing yards, scored 20 straight points after falling behind 7-0, then held off the Warriors for the win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Playing on a Thursday is tough with only two days of prep, with a JV game Monday night,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “The key I think is to come out with the same intensity as you have on a Friday night.”
Huntingdon (0-2) at Philipsburg-Osceola (0-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Mounties broke an 8-game skid in the series with a win last season, but still trail all-time 42-13-4.
LAST MEETING: P-O piled up 365 yards rushing as both Kaleb Stamm and Hunter Weitoish went over the century lark in a 35-20 win last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Huntingdon’s Lincoln Miller and Ashton Steele. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Ben Gustkey, Luke Hughes and Matt Martin.
LAST WEEK: PENNS VALLEY 40, HUNTINGDON 7: The Bearcats fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter and never recovered. Huntingdon allowed nearly 250 yards rushing to the Rams. BELLEFONTE 22, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 6: The Mounties committed five turnovers and allowed two defensive touchdowns in the loss.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to concentrate on ball security,” P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said. “We have lost the turnover battle in both football games, and that has cost us in both.”
Juniata Valley (2-0) at West Branch (1-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Juniata Valley leads 29-20-1. The Hornets have won six straight and 17 of the last 18 meetings.
LAST MEETING: Juniata Valley picked off West Branch three times last season and the Hornet offense racked up 256 yards rushing in a 36-7 victory.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Juniata Valley’s Andrew McMonagle, Lambert Palmer, Jayce Rand and Andrew Ross. West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Derek Browne and Kyle Kolesar.
LAST WEEK: JUNIATA VALLEY 32, TYRONE 13: Rand ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns, Palmer added 101 yards and a score and the Hornets amassed 333 yards on the ground to beat the Eagles. CLASYBURG-KIMMEL 20, WEST BRANCH 12: Biggans scored on TD runs of 15 and 20 yards, but the Warriors were outgained 289-148 after surrendering 156 yards on the ground to Cole Claycomb on just eight carries.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Line play will be huge,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “We need to do a much better job than we did last week establishing our line on both sides of the ball. It all starts with controlling the line of scrimmage. Playing in space, and tackling well in space will also be extremely important for us.”