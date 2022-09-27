SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield junior varsity football team defeated Penns Valley 32-12 on Monday evening.
The Bison scored two defensive touchdowns in the game, getting a 32-yard, Pick-6 from Cooper Broad and a scoop-and-score by Xavier Curry, who also had an interception in the game.
John Rowles gave the Bison a 6-0 lead in the first and Curry ran in the 2-point conversion to go up 8-0. Rowles ran the ball 23 times for 143 yards in the game.
Curry, whose fumble return made it 14-0, caught an 18-yard TD pass from Karsen Lazauskas with two seconds left in the half to put the Bison on top 20-0.
Penns Valley cut the deficit to 20-6 in the third, but a Lazauskas 1-yard run gave Clearfield a 26-6 advantage early in the fourth. Lazauskas had 45 yards on eight carries and completed three of his seven pass attempts for 64 yards.
Broad’s interception return made it 32-6 before the Rams finalized the scoring with a long touchdown run.
Clearfield hosts Huntingdon on Oct. 3.