DUBOIS — The Clearfield junior varsity football team fell to host DuBois 24-18 on Monday.

The Beavers scored twice in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.

Brady Collins led the Bison offense, rushing the ball 14 times for 122 yards and three touchdowns, including a 26-yarder that gave Clearfield the 18-12, third-quarter advantage.

Carter Chamberlain had a big game on defense and special teams, intercepting a pass, recovering a fumble and blocking a punt. Collins also had a fumble recovery, while Nolyn Rockmore recorded a sack.

Clearfield is back in action Saturday, hosting Bald Eagle Area at 11 a.m.

