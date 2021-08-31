Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Union and York. * From 5 AM EDT Wednesday through Thursday morning. * Heavy rain associated with the remnants of Ida will overspread the region Wednesday, bringing the potential of flash and urban flooding to the watch area. The area of greatest risk is across the Laurel Highlands northeast into the Pocono Mountains. Rainfall totals of 4 to 7 inches are forecast in this area, resulting in significant flooding. Rainfall totals are likely to be slightly less near I-80 and for areas southeast of Harrisburg. The rain should taper off from west to east across central Pennsylvania Wednesday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&