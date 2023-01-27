BEDFORD — Led by a quintet of semifinalists, the Clearfield wrestling team is in second place in the team standings after Saturday’s first day of competition.
Cash Diehl (107), Evan Davis (121), Colton Ryan (127), Brady Collins (139) and Carter Chamberlain (189) are all in this morning’s semifinal for the Bison, who are just 5.5 points behind Chestnut Ridge (123-117.5) for the top spot in the team race, which consists of 32 teams.
Collins is 3-0 with three falls, while Diehl and Ryan are both 3-0 with two pins. Davis and Chamberlain are both 2-0. Davis has a tech fall and pin, while Chamberlain has a pair of pins.
Also still wrestling in the consolation bracket for Clearfield are Bryndin Chamberlain (114), Colton Bumbarger (133), Adam Rougeux (133), Ty Aveni (145), Carter Freeland (160) and Hunter Ressler (172).
Burrell (112), Northern Garrett (107) and Forest Hills (92.5) are third through fifth, respectively, in the team race.
Wrestling resumes this morning at 9.