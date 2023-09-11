HYDE — The Clearfield boys golf team hosted a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference meet Monday at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
The Bison, who shot 374 as a team, went 4-2 on the day, beating Bellefonte (379), Huntingdon (395), Philipsburg-Osceola (405) and Penns Valley, which did not have enough players to score as a team. Hollidaysburg (329) and Bald Eagle Area (350) topped Clearfield.
Ethan Evilsizor led the Bison with an 87, which was two strokes better than teammate Dylan Greslick. Luke Dixon added a 96 and Landyn Lanager shot a 102.
The Mounties were paced by Trey Doyle’s 82. Jake Lucas carded an 86, while Nick DeSimone (118) and Ryan Kolbe (119) also scored for P-O.
Hollidaysburg’s Tyler Steiner shot the low round of the day with a 77.
Clearfield’s, which is now 13-12 overall, next scheduled event is the District 9 Championships Sept. 25 at Pinecrest.
Hollidaysburg—329
Tyler Steiner 77, Isaac Miller 81, Keagan Hockey 83, Mason Goodman 88. Other: Jared Smith 96.
Bald Eagle Area—350
Dru Smith 81, Kane Wolf 84, Wade Habovick 89, Alex Posney 96. Other: Weston MaClain 98.
Clearfield—374
Ethan Evilsizor 87, Dylan Greslick 89, Luke Dixon 96, Landyn Lanager 102. Other: Parker Collins 108.
Bellefonte—379
Isaak Bloom 80, Cameron Garcia 98, Gavin Shalfa 99, Joey Swentosky 102. Other: Tanner Ebeling DNF.
Huntingdon—395
David Kester 89, Aaron Sullivan 97, Will Woomer 101, Reed Marshall 108. Other: Jackson Sharpless 126.
Philipsburg-Osceola—405
Trey Doyle 82, Jake Lucas 86, Nick DeSimone 118, Ryan Kolbe 119. Other: Kelby Rudy 122.
Penns Valley—N/A
Hayden Feltenberger 107, Ben Karc 112, Trevor Bressler 136.