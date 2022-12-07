PHILIPSBURG — After taking a 32-23 lead to the half Wednesday against Philipsburg-Osceola, the Clearfield boys basketball team held the Mounties at bay for much of the second, leading by as many as 12 and never dropping below an 8-point advantage.
But with 2:07 left to play in the game, the Mounties made a run, closing the gap to 49-46 with seven straight points, capped by a Camden Mason offensive rebound and putback.
But a Cole Miller bucket stopped the Mountie surge, and two free throws from Morgen Billotte in the waning moments sealed the win for the Bison, who held off P-O by a score of 53-49.
“These games are like this every single time,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “(P-O head coach) T.J. (Anderson) has done a phenomenal job. His teams are so well prepared. They play with so much energy and play so hard. They do not quit. You saw that in the fourth quarter.
“We had a 10-point lead and they took it to us for about five straight minutes and we kept turning the ball over.”
Clearfield led 40-31 after three and was ahead 49-39 with 2:07 to play when the Mounties ramped up the defensive pressure, causing turnovers on three consecutive Bison possessions. Clearfield only had seven turnovers through three quarters, but gave up the ball six times in the final stanza, which led to the Mountie comeback.
“We had some key guys in foul trouble and we just tried to do some things down the stretch to help us get out of the rut that we were in,” Anderson said. “At one point I looked up and it was a 9-point, 8-point game and we were just trying to crawl back in this thing.”
Oliver Harpster hit a pair of free throws, Jake DeSimone drilled a 3-pointer from the corner in front of a raucous student section and Mason connected on a putback to account for the P-O run that cut the deficit to three.
After Miller’s shot made it 51-46, DeSimone answered with another bucket to get the difference on the scoreboard back to 3 at 51-48.
But with time winding down and P-O trailing 51-49, the Mounties were forced to foul and put Billotte on the line with 5.5 seconds left. He made them both and P-O was only able to get a desperation 3-point shot off before the final buzzer.
“Morgen hit two huge foul shots there,” Glunt said.
The game was knotted at 13-13 after one quarter with both teams showing balanced offensive attacks.
Andon Greslick scored six for the Bison, while teammates Braison Patrick (3), Billotte (2) and Miller (2) also found the bottom of the net.
Mason and Lucas Peterson each scored four for the Mounties, Nick Johnson and DeSimone both had buckets and Harpster was 1-of-2 from the free throw line to account for P-O’s first-quarter points.
But after a scoreless first 2:30 of the second quarter that saw the teams combine for six turnovers, the Bison went ahead 16-15 then surged to a 30-19 lead thanks to a 14-4 run, spurred on by three Greslick treys.
Greslick had five 3-pointers in the first half and the Bison were 8-of-15 from behind the arc as a team, helping them to the 32-23 halftime advantage.
“He had five threes at halftime,” Anderson said. “That’s what kept them afloat. We have to recognize that we have to take that away and take it away earlier. But this is our first game of the season, and we’ll be better.”
Clearfield ended the game with 10 treys on 24 attempts, while P-O had just one 3 on 14 tries.
“Anthony Lopez hit a 3, Braison Patrick stepped up as a freshmen and played some really big minutes for us and hit some really big 3s, Cole was solid and Andon was just lights out shooting the ball,” Glunt said. “P-O does a great job with their matchup zone and Andon shot them out of it. He really works at it. Give him credit.”
Greslick led the Bison with 17 points. Miller scored 14 and added 10 rebounds. Patrick netted 10 and added three dimes, while Billotte scored eight points, pulled down seven boards and dished out three assists.
DeSimone paced P-O with 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Johnson added 11 points and eight boards, while Harpster netted six points and had three assists. Mason also scored six and had six rebounds.
Clearfield improved to 2-0 with the win. The Bison travel to Punxsutawney Friday.
P-O is also back on the court Friday, traveling to West Branch.
Clearfield—53
Patrick 3 1-5 10, Pallo 0 1-2 1, Greslick 6 0-0 17, Billotte 2 4-4 8, Miller 5 3-3 14, Lopez 1 0-0 3, Kushner 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-14 53.
Philipsburg-Osceola—49
Peterson 2 0-0 4, Mason 3 0-2 6, Johnson 4 3-4 11, Harpster 1 4-7 6, DeSimone 8 2-2 19, Myers 0 1-2 1, Hahn 1 0-0 2, Phillippi 0 0-0 0, McClure 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-17 49.
Three-pointers: Greslick 5, Patrick 3, Miller, Lopez; DeSimone.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 13 17 10 13—53
P-O 13 10 8 18—49