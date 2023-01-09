HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield boys basketball team edged host Huntingdon 45-40 on Monday.
Cole Miller led the Bison with 19 points and seven rebounds. Andon Greslick added 13 points, while Morgen Billotte recorded eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.
The Bison went 8-of-17 from the free throw line in the game, while the Bearcats were just 3-of-14 from the charity stripe.
Clearfield improved to 8-2 overall and 4-1 in the Mountain League.
The Bison host Penns Valley Thursday.
Clearfield—45
Miller 5 4-5 19, Greslick 5 0-2 13, Billotte 0 1-5 0, Pallo 1 0-0 2, Patrick 1 2-2 5, Way 1 0-0 2, Lopez 1 1-3 3. Totals: 14 8-17 45.
Huntingdon—40
Sullivan 1 1-2 3, Cruiser 0 0-4 0, Montero 2 0-0 4, Ehresman 3 1-4 7, Henney 9 1-4 19, Boyer 2 0-0 5, Foster 1 0-0 2, Dell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-14 40.
Three-pointers: Miller 5, Greslick 3, Patrick; Boyer.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 8 11 18 8—45
Huntingdon 6 9 19 6—40