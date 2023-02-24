The newcomers to the District 9 class 2A Wrestling Tournament have nearly half today’s semifinalists and are 1-2 in the team standings following Friday’s first day of action at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium.
St. Marys leads Clearfield by a slim 71.5 to 68.5 margin for the team standings, while each team has six wrestlers in today’s semifinal round and both have 11 still alive in the tournament.
The Bison and Flying Dutch made the drop from class 3A for the 2022-23 season.
Clearfield’s Cash Diehl (107), Bryndin Chamberlain (114), Evan Davis (121), Brady Collins (139), Ty Aveni (145) and Carter Chamberlain (189) all made the semifinal round. Diehl, Davis, Collins, Aveni and Carter Chamberlain were all seeded in the Top 4 of their weight classes.
Bryndin Chamberlain, who was seeded fifth, beat sixth-seeded Ian O’Shea (Port Allegany) 8-6 in the quarters. O’Shea got a bye to the quarters after Brookville’s second-seeded Jared Popson was scratched from the tournament and the brackets was shifted.
Bison 127-pounder Colton Ryan, the second seed at the weight class, was upended by Curwensville’s seventh-seeded Dylan Deluccia 9-7 with a takedown in Sudden Victory. Ryan, along with Colton Bumbarger (133), Patrick Knepp (152), Carter Freeland (160) and Nick Bailor (285) are all still wrestling in consolations.
Deluccia is one of four Curwensville wrestlers that made the semifinals.
Nik Fegert (145), Logan Aughenbaugh (160) and Trenton Guiher (215) are also in this morning’s semis for Curwensvillle, which is seventh in the team standings with 34 points.
Golden Tide 107-pounder Austin Gilliland and 133-pounder Ryder Kuklinskie are in wrestlebacks.
Clearfield’s Diehl (24-9), the No. 2 seed at 107, gets Oswayo Valley’s’ Andrew Coriaty, the third seed, who has racked up a 17-4 record bouncing back and forth between 107 and 114 this season for the Terrors.
Bryndin Chamberlain (19-13) faces Brockway’s top-seeded and undefeated Weston Pisarchick in his semifinal bout. Pisarchick, a two-time district champ, is 22-0 on the season.
Davis (23-8), the top seed at 121, sets Sheffield’s AJ Barnes, the fourth seed, in his semifinal matchup.
The Bison’s other top seed, Collins (30-3), matches up with fellow sophomore Colton Ross, the fifth-seed from Brockway in their semifinal.
Aveni (21-9), the fourth seed at 145, gets top seeded Avery Bittler of Johnsonburg. Bittler is 25-9 this season with one of those wins being a 4-2 decision over Aveni.
Carter Chamberlain (31-4) rounds out Clearfield’s semifinalists with a marquee matchup with Brockway’s second-seeded Seth Stewart (25-5) in a battle of returning PIAA placewinners. Chamberlain was eighth at class 3A last season, while Stewart took sixth at class 2A. Chamberlain beat Stewart 6-3 in a bout last season.
For the Tide, the seventh-seeded Deluccia (20-9) is set to face St. Marys third-seed Cole Neil (15-8).
Fegert (24-10) also gets a Flying Dutchmen in the semis as he’ll lock horns with Jaden Wehler (22-9) is a No. 3 vs. No. 2 seed battle. The 145-pound weight class is the only brackets with two Progressland wrestlers in the semifinals as Fegert joins Aveni.
Aughnebaugh (28-8), the fourth seed, tangles with Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman (27-5) in a semifinal matchup of returning district champs. Aughenbaugh won the 152-pound class, while Zimmerman in the reigning 160-pound king.
Guiher (22-10) rounds out Progressland’s semifinalists, also having to face the top seed at his weight in Cranberry’s Brayden McFetridge (30-4), the runner-up at 215 a season ago. McFetridge edged Guiher 2-0 at the Fred Bell Tournament.
Curwensville’s Damian Brady (121), J.D. Strong (152), Jarret Anderson (172) and Chase Irwin (189) as well as Clearfield’s Hunter Ressler (172) and Eric Myers (215) were all eliminated from the tournament.
Brady, Strong, Irwin and Myers are all seniors for their respective teams.
Wrestling resumes today at 10 a.m.
District 9 Class 2A Tournament
Team Standings and Key
1. St. Marys, SM, 71.5. 2. Clearfield, CLFD, 68.5. 3. Cranberry, CR, 63. 4. Brookville, BKV, 57. 5. Brockway, BKW, 46.5. 6. Port Alegany, PA, 43.5. 7. Curwensville, CU, 34. 8. Kane, K, 33. 9. Coudersport, CO, 32. 10. Clarion, CLN, 30.5. 11. Sheffield, S, 29.5. 12. Johnsonburg, J, 28. 13. Redbank Valley, RV, 21. 14. (tie) Oswayo Valley, OV, and Ridgway, R, 10. 16. Cameron Countu, CC, 4.
Round of 16
114—Weston Pisarchick, BKW, pinned Daniel Evans, RV, 1:05. Kayin Bard, K, dec. Eli Potts, RV, 4-2 SV.
121—Antonio Thompson, BKV, dec. Evan Swanson, K, 0:38. Cole Bish, RV, maj. dec. Damian Brady, CU, 12-0. Nick Wilfong, PA, dec. Gino Casilio, J, 13-6.
127—Colton Ryan, CLFD, pinned Seth Weckerly, CLN, 5:11.
133—Colton Bumbarger, CLFD, tech fall Levi Shick, RV, 19-2, 4:34. Collin Brown, S, tech fall Riley May, OV, 16-0, 3:24. Ryder Kuklinskie, CU, pinned Colton Ferguson, PA, 2:32.
139—Chase Kyler, S, pinned Austin Young, R, 2:59.
145—Avery Bittler, J, pinned Zach Barnes, S, 2:38. Jacob Henry, tech fall Blaine Good, K, 16-1, 1:39. Owen Deutschlander, CO, pinned Danny Delong, CR, 4:55. Jason Wehler, SM, dec. Alden Ferguson, PA, 3-2.
152—Andrew Wolfanger, SM, pinned J.D. Strong, CU, 3:06.
160—Mason Gordon, PA, tech fall Jack Nuhfer, CR, 15-0, 3:58. Luke Ely, K, pinned Jacob Nasser, CLN, 1:58.
172—Waylon Wehler, SM, pinned Jarret Anderson, CU, 1:04. John Wright, CO, dec. Benji Truchan, R, 9-2. Aiden Bliss, PA, pinned Jaden Smalley, CLN, 1:55. Rayce Millard, J, pinned Matt Alston, CLN, 1:55.
189—Hunter Chillelli, SM, pinned Abram Austin, OV, 2:20. Carter Chamberlain, CLFD, pinned Beau Azzato, CC, 1:01.
215—Brayden McFetridge, CR, pinned Eric Myers, CLFD, 1:57. Gavin Carroll, RV, pinned Quincy Boose, S, 0:14. Gavin Ayers, CO, pinned Jonathan Winnings, BKW, 1:26. Miska Young, PA, pinned Evan Smith, K, 1:11.
Quarterfinals
107—Dalton Wenner, CR, pinned Gage Singer, J, 1:12. Michael Copello, R, dec. Austin Gilliland, CU, 3-0. Andrew Coriaty, OV, maj. dec. Gage Park, BKW, 10-0. Cash Diehl, CLFD, pinned Caden Burns, rv, 3:06.
114—W. Pisarchick, BKW, pinned Brady Porter, J, 1:27. Bryndin Chamberlain, CLFD, dec. Ian Oshea, PA, 8-6. Logan Powell, CLN, dec. Alex McLaughlin, CR, 6-0. Aiden Beimel, SM, pinned Bard, K, 4:32.
121—Evan Davis, CLFD, pinned Grayson Aaron, CLN, 0:19. AJ Barnes, S, pinned Thornton, BKV, 3:25. Bish, RV, dec. Jayce Walter, SM, 4-3. Elijah Brosius, CR, pinned Wilfong, PA, 1:55.
127—Cole Hosueholder, BKV, pinned Clayton Kiser, PA, 1:32. Brandon Murray, CR, pinned Brett Moss, CO, 3:39. Cole Neil, SM, pinned Hayden Holden, S, 1:56. Dylan Deluccia, CU, dec. Ryan, CLFD, 9-7 SV.
133—Parker Pisarchick, BKW, tech fall Brendon Wright, CL, 18-2, 4:57. Brown, S, pinned Bumbarger, CLFD, 0:39. Connor Rezkowski, CR, pinned Cullen Catalone, SM, 0:35. Brecken Cieleski, BKV, maj. dec. Kuklinskie, CU, 13-4.
139—Brady Collins, CLFD, pinned Colt Ciccarelli, RV, 1:35. Colton Riss, BKV, maj. dec. Kyler, S, 16-5. Ben Reynolds, SM, pinned Tony Ceriani, BKV, 4:48. Dane Wenner, CR, pinned Jett Finch, CLN, 1:16.
145—Bittler, J, pinned Henry, CLN, 1:16. Ty Aveni, CLFD, pinned Nolan Barnett, RV, 1:51. Nik Fegert, CU, dec. Burke Fleming, BKV, 12-5. J.Wehler, SM, pinned Deutschlander, COU, 1:29.
152—Mason Gourley, CLN, tech fall Jordan Smith, RV, 15-0, 3:05. Wolfanger, SM, tech fall Ryland Arnold, PA, 17-2, 5:40. Devyn Fleeger, CR, pinned Alex Marfink, S, 2:19. Reece Bechkakas, K, pinned Patrick Knepp, CLFD, 3:00.
160—Aiden Zimmerman, J, maj. dec. Drew Byers, RV, 11-1. Logan Aughenbaugh, CU, pinned Gordon, PA, 1:00. Coyha Brown, BKV, dec. Carter Freeland, CLFD, 8-6. Ely, K, pinned Tristan Dilley, SM, 5:35.
172—W. Wehler, SM, pinned Jack Smith, BKW, 1:12. Wright, CO, dec. Trenton Mead, S, 5-1. Easton Belfiore, BKV, dec. Addison Plants, K, 8-3. Bliss, PA, maj. dec. Millard, J, 14-6.
189—Jackson Zimmerman, BKV, pinned Chillelli, SM, 0:30. Juuso Young, PA, dec. Chase Irwin, CU, 7-4. Chamberlain, CLFD, pinned Ben Walter, K, 2:51. Seth Stewart, BKW, pinned Matt Lobdell, S, 1:55.
215—McFetridge, CR, pinned Carroll, RV, 0:31. Trenton Guiher, CU, dec. Logan Edmonds, CLN, 5-0. Ayers, CO, pinned Gavin Hannah, BKV, 2:30. Miska Young, PA, dec. Bryson Tucker, SM, 7-0.
285—Carson Neely, PA, pinned Ethan Ott, SM, 0:46. Baily Miller, BKV, pinned Gabe Carroll, RV, 3:36. Cooper Rossman, CO, pinned Nick Bailor, CLFD, 1:05. Gavin Thompson, BKW, pinned Henry Milford, CR, 0:22.
Consey of 8, Round 1
133—Shick, RV, pinned May, OV, 2:36.
145—Barnes, S, dec. Good, K, 8-2. Furgeson, PA, dec. Delong, CR, 12-6.
172—Truchan, R, dec. Ressler, CLFD, 6-4. Alston, CLN, pinned Smalley, CR, 4:24.
215—Myers, CLFD, pinned Boose, S, 4:53.
Consey of 8, Round 2
114—Bard, K, dec. Evans, RV, 9-8. Potts, R, pinned Porter, J, 0:15.
121—Walter, SM, pinned Swanson, K, 1:43. Thornton, BKV, pinned Brady, CLN, 0:42. Casilio, J, dec. Aaron, CLN, 7-3.
127—Weckerly, CLN, pinned Kiser, PA, 2:44.
133—Shick, RV, default Catalone, SM. Bumbarger, CLFD, pinned Daisley, CO, 2:30.
145—Deutschandler, CO, pinned Barnes, S, 1:42. Henry, CLN, tech fall Furgeson, PA, 16-0, 2:58.
152—Marfink, SH, pinned Strong, CU, 1:57.
160—Byers, RV, pinned Naser, CLN, 2:00. Freeland, CLFD, pinned Nuhfer, CR, 0:54.
172—Milliard, J, pinned Anderson, CU, 0:34. Plants, K, pinned Truchan, R, 0:42. Smith, BKW, pinned Alston, CL, 0:37.
189—Austin, OV, pinned Lobdell, S, 4:02. Walter, K, pinned Hannold, CLN, 0:57. Azzato, CC, pinned Irwin, CU, 1:18.
215—Smith, K, pinned Carroll, RV, 2:56. Tucker, SM, pinned Myers, CLFD, 1:21. Edmonds, CLN, dec. Winnings, BKW, 3-2.