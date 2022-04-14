HYDE — The Clearfield baseball team dropped a 12-5 decision to visiting Bellefonte Thursday at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Red Raiders led 5-3 after five innings before putting up six in the sixth.
Morgen Billotte led Clearfield with three hits, including a double, and scored two runs.
Blake Prestash added two hits, including a 3-run home run in the first inning. He ended the day with five RBIs. Prestash was also the pitcher of record for the Bison. He allowed five runs, just three earned, on five hits in his five innings fof work.
Clearfield fell to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Mountain League.
The Bison host Philipsburg-Osceola on Monday.
Bellefonte—12
Kormanic c 4320, Fravel 1b-rf-1b 5122, Ebeling cf 4230, Johnson rf-2b-p 4211, Heckman ss 3114, Brown 3b 4000, Cronin ph 1000, Capparella lf 4122, Squires dh 4000, Fisher rf 0000, Vancas p-2b 3220. Totals: 36-12-13-9.
Clearfield—5
Elensky ss 3100, Barr 2b 4110, Billotte cf 4230, Prestash p-1b 4125, Bloom c 3010, Gearhart 1b-3b-lf 4010, Troxell dh 3010, Coudriet lf 0000, Durandetta lf 0000, Fester 3b-lf-3b 2000, Quick rf 2000, Myers rf 1000. Totals: 30-5-9-5.
Score by Innings
Bellefonte 310 016 1—12 13 1
Clearfield 300 001 1— 5 9 3
Errors—Heckman; Gearhart, Durandetta. LOB—Bellefonte 9, Clearfield 7. 2B—Vancas, Capparella, Heckman; Billotte. HR—Capparella (solo, 5th); Prestash (2 on, 1st). HBP—Kormanic (by Prestash). SB—Gearhart.
Pitching
Bellefonte: Vancas—5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Johnson—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Prestash—5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Rumsky—2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Vancas. LP—Prestash.