HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Hollidaysburg boys basketball team outscored visiting Clearfield 17-7 in the second quarter to take a 36-21 lead to the half on the way to a 69-51 decision on Friday.
Cole Miller led the Bison with 19 points, while Braison Patrick netted 14 and Andon Greslick scored 11.
Clearfield dropped to 9-4 overall and 5-3 in the Mountain League.
The Bison host Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.
Clearfield—51
Miller 6 5-5 19, Greslick 4 0-0 11, Billotte 1 0-0 3, Pallo 1 0-0 2, Patrick 6 0-0 14, Way 0 0-0 0, Lopez 0 0-0 0, Kushner 0 0-0 0, Maines 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 5-5 51.
Hollidaysburg—69
Graham 0 2-4 2, Weinert 5 0-0 10, Rhodes 3 1-1 7, Holsopple 3 0-0 6, Steiner 7 1-1 20, Metzger 1 2-2 5, Walters 4 2-2 12, Goodman 2 0-0 4, Albararo 1 0-0 3, Wedel 0 0-0 0, Delattre 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 8-10 69.
Three-pointers: Greslick 3, Miller 2, Patrick 2, Billotte; Steiner 5, Walters 2, Metzger.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 14 7 17 13—51
Hollidaysburg 19 17 15 18—69