SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield boys soccer team fell to host Penns Valley 3-1 on Thursday.
Bison Keegan MacDonald opened the scoring at 24:21, but the Rams, who outshot the Bison 17-3, netted three in the second half to take the win.
Rhyan LaRock made 14 saves for the Bison, who slipped to 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
Clearfield is back in action Tuesday at Hollidaysburg.
Penns Valley 3, Clearfield 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Keegan MacDonald, C, 24:21.
Second Half
2. Luke Ruoff, PV, 44:07.
3. Ruoff, PV, 60:08.
4. Keyton Gurner, PV, 60:50.
Shots: Clearfield 3, Penns Valley 17.
Saves: Clearfield (Rhyan LaRock) 14, Penns Valley (Owen Robb) 1.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 0, Penns Valley 5.