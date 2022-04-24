SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield baseball team dropped a 5-3 decision to host Penns Valley on Saturday.
The Rams scored three runs in the bottom of the third to break a 1-1 tie and held off a late Bison rally to notch the win.
Morgen Billotte and Cole Bloom led Clearfield with two hits apiece. Ty Troxell added a double. Troxell, Ryan Gearhart and Elijah Quick picked up RBIs.
Kyle Elensky took the loss after giving up five runs on nine hits in four innings of work. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.
Blake Prestash tossed two innings of scoreless relief, striking out three.
Clearfield slipped to 3-5 overall and 1-5 in the Mountain League.
The Bison visit Bald Eagle Area today.
Clearfield—3
Elensky p-ss 4000, Barr ss-2b 3000, Billotte cf 4120, Prestash 1b-p 3000, Bloom c 3220, Gearhart 2b-1b 4011, Troxell dh 3011, Coudriet lf 0000, Fester 3b 2000, Quick rf 1000. Totals: 27-3-6-3.
Penns Valley—5
Houser 2b 3220, Welshans cf 3222, Brodzina c 3011, Houtz ss 3011, Sweitzer p 1011, Niewinski p 2000, Stover 3b 0000, Miller 1b 3000, Simons dh 3000, Lyons 3b-p 0000, Meyer rf 3010, Thompson lf 2110. Totals: 26-5-9-5.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 010 002 0—3 6 0
Penns Valley 103 010 x—5 9 1
Errors—Lyons. LOB—Clearfield 9, Penns Valley 3. 2B—Troxell; Houtz. 3B—Houser. SB—Troxell; Welshans. CS—Quick; Meyer.
Pitching
Clearfield: Elensky—4 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO; Prestash—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Penns Valley: Sweitzer—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Niewinski—4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Lyons 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Niewinski. LP—Elensky. Save—Lyons.