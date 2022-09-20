BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield boys soccer team fell to host Bellefonte by a 7-1 decision on Tuesday.

Evan Davis scored the lone Bison goal from an Eli Archuleta assist.

Brady Wertz had five goals for the Red Raiders.

Clearfield slipped to 4-3-1 overall and 1-2-1 in the Mountain League.

The Bison visit Huntingdon on Thursday.

Bellefonte 7, Clearfield 1

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Brady Wertz, B, 3:15.

2. Owen Seibel, B, (penalty kick), 5:29.

3. Wertz, B, 10:11.

4. Wertz, B, 29:38.

Second Half

5. Evan Davis, C, (Eli Archuleta), 52:37.

6. Wertz, B, 62:30.

7. Wertz, B, 78:40.

8. Andy Gerasenko, B, 79:55.

