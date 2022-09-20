BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield boys soccer team fell to host Bellefonte by a 7-1 decision on Tuesday.
Evan Davis scored the lone Bison goal from an Eli Archuleta assist.
Brady Wertz had five goals for the Red Raiders.
Clearfield slipped to 4-3-1 overall and 1-2-1 in the Mountain League.
The Bison visit Huntingdon on Thursday.
Bellefonte 7, Clearfield 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Brady Wertz, B, 3:15.
2. Owen Seibel, B, (penalty kick), 5:29.
3. Wertz, B, 10:11.
4. Wertz, B, 29:38.
Second Half
5. Evan Davis, C, (Eli Archuleta), 52:37.
6. Wertz, B, 62:30.
7. Wertz, B, 78:40.
8. Andy Gerasenko, B, 79:55.