BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield boys soccer team fell to host Bellefonte 6-1 on Tuesday.
Jaden Albert had the lone Bison goal, which he scored at 9:09 to tie the game 1-1.
Bellefonte scored twice in less than four minutes late in the half to take a 3-1 lead to the break.
The Bison dipped to 2-4 overall.
Clearfield is back in action Thursday at Penns Valley.
Bellefonte 6, Clearfield 1
Scoring summary
First Half
1. Brady Wertz, B, 8:00.
2. Jaden Albert, C, 9:09.
3. Brady Wertz, B, 31:20.
4. John Servant, B, 35:00.
Second Half
5. Wertz, B, 59:00.
6. Own goal, 61:00.
7. Ethan Wilson, B, 70:00.
Shots: Clearfield 9, Bellefonte 19.
Saves: Clearfield (Rhyan LaRock) 8, Bellefonte (Eli Davis) 5.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 1, Bellefonte 0.