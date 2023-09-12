BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield boys soccer team fell to host Bellefonte 6-1 on Tuesday.

Jaden Albert had the lone Bison goal, which he scored at 9:09 to tie the game 1-1.

Bellefonte scored twice in less than four minutes late in the half to take a 3-1 lead to the break.

The Bison dipped to 2-4 overall.

Clearfield is back in action Thursday at Penns Valley.

Bellefonte 6, Clearfield 1

Scoring summary

First Half

1. Brady Wertz, B, 8:00.

2. Jaden Albert, C, 9:09.

3. Brady Wertz, B, 31:20.

4. John Servant, B, 35:00.

Second Half

5. Wertz, B, 59:00.

6. Own goal, 61:00.

7. Ethan Wilson, B, 70:00.

Shots: Clearfield 9, Bellefonte 19.

Saves: Clearfield (Rhyan LaRock) 8, Bellefonte (Eli Davis) 5.

Corner kicks: Clearfield 1, Bellefonte 0.

Tags