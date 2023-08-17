HYDE — The Clearfield boys golf team dropped a 327-370 decision to visiting Central Mountain Thursday at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
Luke Dixon led the Bison with an 84 in the 18-hole match. Dylan Greslick (89), Ethan Evilsizor (94) and Nathan Lumadue (103) also scored for the Bison.
Central Mountain had a pair of competitors shoot in the 70s as Grady Fravel (75) edged teammate Evan Walker (76) by a stroke for the low round.
Clearfield returns to action Monday at noon at for a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference meet at Philipsburg-Osceola.
Central Mountain—327
Grady Fravel 75, Evan Walker 76, Drew Vangorder 87, Griff Walizer 89. Others: Reese Walizer 92, Zachary St. Clair 94.
Clearfield—370
Luke Dixon 84, Dylan Greslick 89, Ethan Evilsizor 94, Nathan Lumadue 103. Others: Zach Walk 104, Gavin Norris 119. Jayvee: Landyn Lanager 96, Parker Collins 114, Max Maines 119, Evett Maines 119, Carter Kaskan 122, Zane Jenkins 137.