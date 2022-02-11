HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield boys basketball team dropped a 56-43 decision to host Huntingdon on Friday.
Cole Miller led the Bison with 18 points, while Ryan Gearhart netted 11.
The Bison dipped to 12-8 overall and 7-6 in the Mountain League.
Clearfield returns to the court Monday, hosting Bellefonte.
Clearfield—43
Gearhart 4 1-4 11, Miller 4 4-9 18, I. Way 3 2-2 8, Greslick 2 0-0 5, Collins 1 1-2 3, Pallo 0 1-2 1, Natoli 0 0-0 0, Wilt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 8-14 43.
Huntingdon—56
Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Cooper 7 4-6 18, Bryson 5 5-7 16, Rigby 4 2-2 12, Wiser 0 0-0 0, Moore 3 0-0 6, Ehresman 0 0-0 0, Henney 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 11-15 56.
Three-pointers: Gearhart 2, Miller 3, Greslick; Bryson, Rigby 2, Henney.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 5 8 11 19—43
Huntingdon 12 8 16 20—56