BROOKVILLE — Brookville’s Carson Weaver belted an RBI double in the bottom of the 11th inning Friday to send the host Raiders to a walkoff 7-6 win over Clearfield.
The Bison, who out-hit Brookville 17-11, had plenty of chances to take the lead in extra innings, loading the bases in each of the eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th innings, but coming up empty every time.
Clearfield stranded 22 runners on base in the game.
Anthony Lopez led the Bison with four hits, while Morgen Billotte and Hunter Rumsky both had three. Billotte hit two doubles and recorded two RBIs. Rumsky also had two RBIs.
Matt Irvin added two hits, including a double. Kam Kushner also hit a double.
Craig Mays was hung with the tough loss after tossing 4 1/3 innings of relief and allowing just the one run on four hits, while walking three batters and striking out one.
Clearfield slipped to 2-8 with the loss. The Bison host Bradford today.
Clearfield—6
Bloom c 7210, Lopez ss 7141, Billotte cf 5132, Rumsky p-1b 7032, Bumbarger 1b 3010, Durandetta 1b 0000, Welker 2b 5010, Domico rf 6110, Mikesell rf 0000, Irvin 3b 4120, Quick pr 0000, Mays p 1000, Kushner lf 4011. Totals: 49-6-17-6.
Brookville—7
Kessler cf 5110, Sotillo ss 5110, C. Weaver lf-c 5131, B. Weaver dh 5010 Tollini 0100, Smith c-3b-2b 3101, Blake 1b-p-1b 4011, Ruhlman 3b-p-1b-3b 2101, Krug p 1010, Burton lf 4111, Shaffer rf 5021, Marrara rf 0000, Fleming p 0000. Totals: 39-7-11-6.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 102 101 100 00—6 17 2
Brookville 000 015 000 01—7 11 3
Errors—Lopez, Mikesell; Smith, Krug, Sotillo. LOB—Clearfield 22, Brookville 9. DP—Clearfield 3, Brookville 2. 2B—Billotte 2, Irvin, Kushner; C. Weaver. SAC—Ruhlman, Sotillo. HBP—Smith (by Rumsky), Kessler (by Rumsky), Ruhlman (by Rumsky). SB—Rumsky. CS—Domico. WP—Blake, Krug.
Pitching
Clearfield: Rumsky—6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Mays—4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Brookville: Krug—4 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Ruhlman—2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Blake—4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 BB, 8 SO; Fleming—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Blake. LP—Mays. Save—Fleming.