PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Clearfield boys basketball team dropped a 47-42 decision to host Punxsutawney on Friday.
The Bison scored just four points in the first quarter and trailed 21-13 at the break.
Cole Miller paced Clearfield with 18 points and eight rebounds. Braison Patrick netted 13.
Clearfield, which slipped to 2-1, host Hollidaysburg on Thursday.
Clearfield—42
Miller 7 3-5 18, Greslick 0 2-2 2, Billotte 2 1-2 7, Patrick 5 1-3 13, Lopez 0 0-0 0, Kushner 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 0-0 0, Maines 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 7-12 42.
Punxsutawney—47
Heigley 5 4-4 16, Neese 2 0-0 5, Presloid 4 3-5 11, Kleaver 5 0-0 11, Hallman 0 0-2 0, Nesbitt 1 0-0 2, Kengersky 1 0-0 2, Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-11 47.
Three-pointers: Miller, Billotte 2, Patrick; Heigley 2, Neese, Kleaver.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 4 9 14 15—42
Punxsutawney 8 13 11 15—47