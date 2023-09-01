SIDMAN — The Clearfield Bison have proven to be a second half team early on in the 2023 season, but it came a little too late on Friday night against Forest Hills. The Bison dropped their first-ever meeting to their new Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference foe 22-13 on the road.
Forest Hills jumped out to a 22-0 third-quarter advantage, but that is when the offense started clicking for Clearfield. After only mustering 55 yards of total offense in the first half, Clearfield posted 179 after the break and had two lengthy scoring drives to cut into what was once a comfortable Forest Hills advantage.
“I mean, we very easily could have packed it in, but they kept fighting,” first year Clearfield head coach Myles Caragein said after his team dropped to 1-1. “We’ve got to find a way to do a better job in the first half and that’s going to come down on me. I’ve got to come up with a better game plan and try to get these kids in better position. That’s two weeks in a row we haven’t scored in the first half. We can’t keep relying on the second half.”
Clearfield outscored Tyrone 27-7 in the second half in week one to score a come-from-behind win, but that recipe was not in the cards against the Rangers.
Forest Hills opened the game with a statement. On the third play from scrimmage, Mason Papinchak ripped off a 66-yard run to electrify a packed G.H. Miller Field and added the two-point conversion himself to make it 8-0.
Clearfield could do very little to answer in the first half with three, first half punts. Forest Hills added to its advantage in the second frame. The Rangers were driving deep in Clearfield territory and the Bison forced them into a fourth down situation. Nate Cornell, the Rangers junior quarterback, dodged the rush and dropped a perfectly placed ball to Ben Harteis in the corner of the end zone to post the host team up 15-0.
Clearfield looked to have an apparent answer. On the ensuring possession, Bison quarterback Will Domico evaded the rush and hit a receiver in the back of the end zone, but the play was negated due to an illegal block which resulted in a 15-yard penalty.
The drive ultimately stalled, but the defense started to tighten after that. Forest Hills executed a nice two-minute drill just before half, but the Bison stopped them at the one-yard line to keep it a two-score game at the break.
“They’re a good team,” Caragein said. “I mean, 24 (Mayes), 30 (Papinchak) and 13 (Cornell), they all run hard. They’re hard to tackle and we had to keep swarming and our kids did that. They definitely popped one on the first series, but they kept fighting and trying to get to them.”
The end sequence of the first half was a game-changer, and so was the start of the second half. After another Clearfield punt, they pinned Forest Hills deep and looked to have them stopped, but another back-breaking penalty kept the drive alive.
The Rangers took advantage and went up 22-0.
“It was big to put it in there and to come out in the second half and get that huge stop, to go up 22, up three scores against a very, very good there,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said after his team moved to 2-0 on the season.
Clearfield found life late in the game. Dominco orchestrated two lengthy scoring drives, one he capped off himself, and the second throwing an 8-yard score to Isaac Putt. The latter score made it 22-13, but it all happened with under a minute remaining.