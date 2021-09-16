DUBOIS — Brayten Sedor scored with 22 seconds left in the first overtime period Thursday to lead the DuBois boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over visiting Clearfield at E.J. Mansell Stadium.
The Bison held a 9-7 advantage in shots and had seven corner kicks to the Beavers’ 2.
Todd Hallman recorded five saves in goal for the Bison, who dropped to 2-3 with the loss.
Clearfield hosts Bellefonte on Tuesday.
DuBois 1, Clearfield 0 OT
Scoring Summary
Overtime
1. Brayten Sedor, D, 89:38.
Shots: Clearfield 9, DuBois 7.
Saves: Clearfieldl (Todd Hallman) 5, DuBois (Thai Tran) 5.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 7, DuBois 2.