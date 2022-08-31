HYDE — The Clearfield boys golf team edged Curwensville 200-202 Wednesday afternoon at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
The Bison’s 1-2 punch of Ethan Evilsizor and Dylan Greslick led the way, carding a 45 and 46, respectively.
“I was glad to see Ethan and Dylan shoot a good round,” Clearfield head coach Chad Gearhart said. “They don’t get to play on their home course very often, so it felt good to see them shoot well.”
Luke Dixon (53) and Zachary Walk (56) also shot solid rounds to help the Bison hold off the Tide.
“I was happy how the other guys played,” Gearhart said. “They might not be shooting the best round they think they can shoot yet, but they are not losing strokes. They are staying consistent, and that’s important.”
Landon Bailor fired a 48 to lead Curwensville.
Davis Fleming and Zach Peters followed, each shooting 51. Conner Howell rounded out the scoring for the Tide with a 52.
“It was just a good high school match,” Curwensville head coach Mike Bookhamer said. “We shot pretty well and got beat. Can’t be angry about that.”
Clearfield, which improved to 6-16 overall, return to action Sept. 8 at Penns Valley in a Mountain League Octa-Meet.
Curwensville, which slipped to 2-4, visits Brockway today.
Clearfield—200
Ethan Evilsizor 45, Dylan Greslick 46, Luke Dixon 53, Zachary Walk 56. Others: Nathan Lumadue 56, Max Maines 66.
Curwensville—202
Landon Bailor 48, Zach Peters 51, Davis Fleming 51, Conner Howell 52. Others: Kaceton Ciamacco 54, Ayden Sutika 57.