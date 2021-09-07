HYDE — Luke Sidorick scored two goals and added two assists to lead the Clearfield boys soccer team to a 4-3 win over rival Philipsburg-Osceola in both teams’ season openers Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex.
The victory was the 12th straight in the series for the Bison, who last lost to the Mounties in 2015 by a 5-2 score. The seven goals scored in that game as well as Tueaday’s is not the normal between the squads, which usually play low-scoring, defensive affairs.
“We just came out fired up at the beginning,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “Getting that quick goal right off the bat really makes a big difference. And Philipsburg kept coming. I think once we got some of the rust off and they got some of the rust off, we started playing some normal Clearfield-Philipsburg soccer.”
But before that, pretty much every shot that was fired at the net found its mark.
The teams combined to score four goals int he first 8:33 and five times in the first 9:47 on Tuesday. That included Sidorick’s unassisted tally just 23 seconds into the game.
Ashton Crownover made it 1-1 at 2:29 with an unassisted goal of his own, but the Bison scored the next two to take a 3-1 advantage.
Cole Miller made it 2-1 at 5:30 when he directed a rebound shot past Mountie goalie Justin Ivicic, who made the initial save on a Sidorick direct kick, but couldn’t corral the ball.
Another Sidorick shot handcuffed Ivicic a few minutes later and Warren Diehtrick was there to slam home the rebound to make it 3-1.
“We knew they would mark Luke, so we had some extra guys around him and had some guys crashing the net and practice paid off,” Trinidad said. “It really turned out well.”
Crownover got the Mounties back in the game a little over a minute later when he dribbled into the box and sent a low shot past Bison keeper Todd Hallman and inside the far post to cut the Bison lead to 3-2 at 9:47.
The Mountie sniper nearly tied things in the 25th minute, but his left-footed strike was just wide of the net.
Not long after, Clearfield scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal.
Thomas Rotella started the sequence by sending the ball over the top of the P-O defense, and Sidorick ran it down and got a breakaway against Ivicic, scoring at 29:06 to make it 4-2.
“I was really nervous coming into this game,” Trinidad said. “We didn’t have a scrimmage. We didn’t know how these young guys would do in a game situation. Give Eli Archuleta credit for stepping in on defense as a freshman. He did a great job.”
P-O had the better of the play early in the second half, and had the Bison defense on its heels. Dawson Snyder, Carson Long and Alex Godin all had quality shots stopped by Hallman in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Long was also able to get one by Hallman at 47:54 after taking a back-header pass from Crownover to make it 4-3.
“(Crownover) played a really great game, especially a great first half,” Trinidad said. “He’s a quality player.”
But after the Long goal, neither team was able to find the back of the net and tensions started running high, especially on the P-O sideline after a few calls went against them and a few other calls the Mountie staff thought should have been made were not.
That resulted in yellow cards on the P-O bench.
But bad blood boiled over late in the game when a collision in the box between Crownover and two Bison players resulted in the Mountie player getting red-carded for abusive language.
“I have historic troubles with referees here (Clearfield),” P-O head coach Shawn Inlow said. “We had a kid fouled at the penalty spot (earlier in the game) and there was nothing (called). Ashton is going into the box to score the game-tying goal, gets fouled by three guys and gets red-carded for it. That’s crazy. Now I don’t have my legit striker for the next game. And why? Because (the refeee) said he said the f-bomb.
“The referee told me he warned Ashton earlier. I told Asthon and I told Dawson that he was looking for them, he was setting them up. I told them. So he goes in, gets fouled at the edge of the box, lets one fly and gets red-carded when he was the guy getting fouled. That’s the call Claire Pannebaker made in front of everybody.”
P-O had to play down a player the rest of the game and was never able to generate much offense after that.
“Todd (Hallman) played great in the second half,” Trinidad said. “We got the rust off and the guys played great in the second half. I couldn’t ask more from these guys, being a young team. I’m proud of what they did tonight.”
The Mounties held an 11-7 advantage in shots on goal in the game and took seven corner kicks to the Bison’s four.
Hallman had five saves for Clearfield, while Ivicic stopped three shots in his first varsity start in goal.
“Justin has never played goalie before, and we had five starters out. But you know what? Clare Pannebaker is a lousy referee, and you can quote me on that,” Inlow said. “But Clare did not give up four goals. We did. We allowed it to be that close. That’s our fault.
“We cannot blame a guy that is playing his first varsity game in goal. This team has got to pick him up. There was some unlucky stuff, and I feel really bad for Justin because he is taking it on himself, and the team has to pick him up.”
Clearfield has won seven of the last 12 games by one goal and the other five were two-goal victories.
“Go back and see how many times Clearfield has beaten us by two,” Inlow said. “It isn’t many. These referees here help (Clearfield) every time.”
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
The Bison travel to Hollidaysburg, while the Mounties visit Bald Eagle Area.